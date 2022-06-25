Cotati post office to be renamed after famed Sonoma County Pasta King

A new and familiar name will soon grace Cotati’s post office: Arturo L. Ibleto.

Ibleto, Sonoma County’s heralded Pasta King who died in 2020 at 94, was known for his fun-loving personality and years of philanthropic work.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to rename the post office in honor of Ibleto.

“Proud to see President Biden sign my bill to rename the Cotati Post Office after my friend, Art Ibleto, into law,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, who sponsored the bill, said in a written statement. “This will honor Art’s tremendous life and cement his legacy and contributions to our community.”

Ibleto was raised in Italy and immigrated to Sonoma County in 1949 after World War II.

He settled in Cotati with his wife, Vicki, in the 1950s.

The couple introduced the community to different types of pasta through their catering and frozen foods business, a food booth at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds known as the Spaghetti Palace and a restaurant in Rohnert Park.

He shared dishes like polenta and pasta with pesto at the Sonoma County Fair and ladled mountains of pasta to raise money for charitable, educational and civic groups. He received several local and congressional awards for his community service.

The Cotati City Council passed a resolution after Ibleto’s death asking Thompson to introduce the measure to recognize Ibleto. The bill was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in February and moved to the Senate before being signed by Biden.

Cotati Mayor Mark Landman said the city was pleased with the recognition.

“He was a remarkable man who did remarkable things and always gave much to his community,” Landman said Saturday.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, who has described Ibleto as “the embodiment of the American dream,” said it was a pleasure to sponsor the bill and pay tribute to his friend.

Thompson will host a renaming ceremony at the post office, 502 E. Cotati Ave., at a later date and said he looked forward to coming together with “all who knew the Pasta King to remember his life.”

