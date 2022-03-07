Cotati-Rohnert Park educators set to strike Thursday over wage dispute

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association says its 320 members plan to strike Thursday if the school district does not meet the wage increases recommended in an independent fact-finding report made public last week.

The union said it is rejecting the district’s latest offer of a 3% ongoing wage increase in the current year, plus a one-time bonus that the district says is equivalent to a 3% wage bump, according to a Monday statement. The district has also offered 5% in 2022-23 and a wage increase equivalent to cost of living increases in ‘23-24.

“RPCEA has always maintained that any wage increases need to be ongoing, and we are not interested in any off-schedule payments,” said Denise Tranfaglia, union president. “These bonuses are one-time, do not bring us closer to the statewide average nor make us more competitive, do not count toward retirement, and are heavily taxed. We have reiterated this to the District since last year.”

District officials were not immediately available for comment.

A strike would disrupt the lives of approximately 6,000 students in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and their families, in addition to hundreds of classified employees. The teachers’ union said it plans to continue to work with the district this week to try to reach an agreement.

“Nobody wants to strike at all, but we need the (school) board to direct the superintendent to prioritize us,” Tranfaglia said in a February interview.

Last week, a state-appointed neutral fact-finder reported out recommendations for a three-year collective bargaining agreement after hearing from both the district and the union since January.

In his report, Yuval Miller recommended a 6% salary increase in the first year, a 5% increase in the second year, and an increase in the third year equal to the cost of living increase, which for now is projected at around 3.6%.

The recommendation, totaling approximately 15% over three years, is only slightly below the 19% over three years that the union opened with in 2021.

Before the fact-finding report was released, the district’s last offer included a 3% increase this year, 3% the following year, and 1% for the third year, with a $2,000 off-schedule one-time bonus, which teachers rejected for the same reasons as they stated above.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.