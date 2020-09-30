Council candidates square off in virtual forum

The three city council incumbents and their five challengers participated in a candidate forum Tuesday evening, one of a series of virtual debates taking place this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Questions touched on some of the most hot-button issues dominating this year’s race, including the housing crisis, transportation projects, local ballot measures, the city’s fiscal health, policing and equity.

The 90-minute-long event, scheduled to end before the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, was hosted by the Petaluma Community Relations Council, the group’s second candidate forum in two weeks. It marks the third time candidates assembled online after the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and the Argus-Courier hosted a virtual forum Sep. 24.

Moderator Ted Keys, member of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, led the questions, followed by more pointed follow-ups directed at each candidate from co-host and Executive Director of Petaluma People Services Center Elece Hempel. The pair utilized this tag-team format throughout the forum, providing everyone roughly two minutes to answer. All candidates were given summaries of the prepared questions beforehand.

The evening kicked off with Keys asking how each candidate would work to encourage discussion and action to address social inequity within the community. Several candidates used the question to directly address racial inequality and police brutality, which has risen to the fore in recent months following several Black Lives Matter protests in Petaluma.

Incumbent Kathy Miller, who is seeking her third term, answered by providing specific policies she would like to see in the future and explaining her position on defunding the police.

“There’s a lot of talk out there about defunding the police, and what I would say in response is that our police force was defunded, essentially, in 2008 during the recession,” Miller said. “What I do support is more mental health professionals on calls, and I support more bias training.”

Challenger Lizzie Wallack answered by criticizing the council’s May approval of about $80,000 for police purchase of new semi-automatic rifles and recent campaign calls from incumbents during the Jewish New Year and Glass Fire, which she characterized as insensitive.

“The incumbents sent out robo-calls defending their poor decisions. They did not send out information for evacuees and they certainly did not wish a happy new year,” Wallack said. “We need council members who will respect the diversity in Petaluma and prioritize equity in governance. I am here.”

Robert Conklin said Petaluma needs to focus more on transit-based housing to address inequity, and pointed to the raging wildfires and coronavirus pandemic as a reason to encourage cooperation.

“Everybody needs to work together, whether it’s law enforcement or rights groups, right now we need to come together and stop the division,” he said.

Proceeding questions by Keys pushed the candidates on the city’s projected $5.1 million deficit for the current fiscal year, inquiring how to broach the city’s fiscal health while navigating the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Incumbent Gabe Kearney, who joined in the current council’s unanimous vote to place a city-wide one-cent sales tax on the November ballot, said it was the best way to bolster the city’s floundering revenue stream.

“Petaluma hasn’t raised sales tax in a significant amount of time, so we’re asking the voters to help with that problem and to support Measure U,” Kearney said.

First-time candidate Susan Kirks cast the lone vocal dissent of the city’s proposed one-cent sales tax, which all current council members vigorously support as a way of boosting the city’s revenue stream.

“Considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and so many people are suffering, putting a one-cent sale tax on the ballot to try to close the deficit gap for city government this year is not a good idea,” Kirks said. “I would have waited for two years and looked at other possible revenue sources.”

Candidate Brian Barnacle, while expressing he supports the tax increase measure, sharply criticized the incumbents, naming Mike Healy in particular, for what he said were poor decisions that contributed to the city’s current deficit. Specifically, Barnacle pointed to the Deer Creek and Target shopping centers, which he says are unproductive uses of land that do not deliver the amount of sales tax revenue such commercial spaces ought to.

“I see that the root of our fiscal problem is that the incumbents are beholden to a failed economic model that has proven itself as such,” he said, launching the most heated portion of Tuesday’s forum. “They are committed to yesterday’s thinking, 10 years ago.”

Joining his council colleague Kearney, incumbent Healy defended the measure and pushed back against Barnacle’s critique.

“If Mr. Barnacle really wants to be the candidate who thinks that we should tear down Friedman’s and Target, good luck with that,” Healy said.

In closing statements, Dr. Dennis Pocekay presented himself as a fresh set of eyes for the city council, highlighting that the incumbents have all served multiple terms, with Healy currently the longest-serving member on the dais after 22 years.

“We’re still talking about the same problems: Rainier, traffic, affordable housing and the worst roads in the Bay Area,” he said. “Instead, we should be working to make Petaluma a healthy, inclusive and sustainable community, and as a physician I have learned that repeating a failed course of action is only going to produce more failure.”

The full forum was recorded and posted on the Petaluma Community Relations Council’s Facebook page, and it available on the Petaluma Community Access’ Youtube channel.

