Council eyes sales tax ballot measure

Facing a $15 million annual budget shortfall, the Petaluma City Council is moving forward with a plan to ask voters to approve a one-cent sales tax measure on the November ballot that officials say could make up most of the difference.

The council Monday directed city staff to craft a ballot measure after hearing dire predictions of deep service cuts unless the city finds a new, sustainable revenue source. Petaluma’s budget, which never fully recovered from the last financial crisis a decade ago, is further challenged by rising pension costs and, more recently, impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said.

“If we don’t do anything, meaning if we don’t approve new revenue ... it will mean significant and likely permanent cuts to city services,” he said. “This is the opportunity to secure the city’s future.”

Staff now has about a month to craft a ballot measure that the council must approve by Aug. 3 in order to meet a deadline to place it on the November ballot. The council’s direction is to move forward with a one-cent general purpose sales tax, which requires a simple majority to pass.

“The direction I would provide is to come back with a preparation to go with a 1% sales tax and let our voters decide whether we do it or not,” Councilman Dave King said. “Without increased revenue, we as a city and as a community are in pretty dire shape.”

Petaluma, Windsor and Cloverdale are the only Sonoma County city’s without local sales tax measures. In 2014, the last time Petaluma asked voters to pass a sales tax, the one-cent measure failed with only 43% voting to approve.

Since then, the city’s finances and level of service have continually declined, Cochran said. The city is down 29 staff positions and faces a $4.6 million annual bill to maintain streets, parks and other infrastructure at minimum levels. Add in the rising pension costs, competitive staff salaries and decline in revenue from the pandemic shutdown, and Petaluma would need to find an additional $15.2 million annually to achieve fiscal sustainability, Cochran said.

“It’s really a total of $15.2 million that the city would need in order to implement all of the recommendations and be more sustainable for the long term, providing quality services at levels that will hopefully not degrade over time,” he said. “The one-cent sales tax gets us most of the way there, but frankly it doesn’t get us all of the way there.”

A one-cent sales tax increase would bring in $13.4 million annually, Cochran said. The city also looked at a half-cent sales tax increase, a parcel tax, a hotel tax increase and a tax on the cannabis industry. None of those options came close to bridging the funding gap, he said.

The sales tax recommendation was the result of the city’s 7-month fiscal sustainability process, which was abridged because of the coronavirus outbreak. The city conducted a poll in February, before the pandemic, which found 67% of likely voters would support a one-cent sales tax. Cochran said staff would provide results of an additional city survey before the Aug. 3 meeting to finalize the tax measure.

Local tax measures in Sonoma County have faced headwinds recently. Voters rejected two countywide sales tax measures in March, one extending the SMART rail agency’s funding source, and another for fire services. That was before the pandemic-induced shutdown led to record unemployment and wiped out incomes for many residents.

Local voters will be faced with a crowded November ballot in a presidential contest that typically sees higher voter turnout. A countywide sales tax extension for transportation projects will likely be on the ballot as well as a county sales tax to support mental health services. The state could also propose revenue measures in November.

Three council seats will also be on the ballot, meaning a potential Petaluma sales tax could become a campaign issue.

Mayor Teresa Barrett, who is not up for reelection this year, acknowledged that the city needs additional revenue and said she would like to also explore other tax measures.

“Looking at what one cent will get us is still a pretty stripped down model,” she said. “I do believe we still should be looking at reexamining our cannabis law. Any additional taxes that we can bring in I think are really good and we definitely need to leave no stone unturned here.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)