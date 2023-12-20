Just two weeks before Petaluma is set to take over management of its fairgrounds, the City Council approved a license agreement with the Fair Board Monday and passed an ordinance to establish a fairgrounds zone overlay.

Council members voted 6-0 to approve the license agreement, with member Karen Nau recusing herself. As planned, the city will take over management of the fairgrounds property on Jan. 1, which had been leased to the 4th District Agricultural Association – or 4th DAA, which is governed by the state-appointed, nine-member Fair Board – for the last 50 years for $1 per year.

The agreement, the first item to come before the Council Monday night, will last for three years, plus two potential one-year extensions, and includes the use of the administration building, two maintenance buildings and storage spaces. It also provides for the planned fair area for subsequent years and expands site access in June through mid-July for fair set up and take-down, according to a staff report.

The 4th DAA would continue to have access to the fair property year-round, said Eric Danly, attorney for the city of Petaluma.

“The plan is to avoid disruptions that would interfere with offering the fair while also trying to achieve harmony among the various uses there,” such as Live Oak Charter School, Happy Hearts Preschool and other on-site tenants, he said.

Under city management, the top goals for the property were to keep it as an agricultural-centered space and continue the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair located there. Other goals include using it as an evacuation center, hosting a year-round farmer’s market, and the need for eco-friendly noise mitigation, said Ingrid Alverde, director of economic development and open government, who presented the item with Danly at Monday’s council meeting.

The establishment of this license agreement and other tenant agreements, which the Council passed in October, are among some of the shorter term goals during this transition period over the next two to three years, Alverde said.

After the city gets access to the property and begins maintenance on some of the “most critical infrastructure,” they’ll apply that information, plus information from the Fair Board, tenants and the community, toward a refined master plan, Alverde said.

Toward the end of the presentation, Danly brought up concerns about a poll being sent out to residents to test ballot language for a measure that would “restrict land use” at the fairgrounds – “the taxpayers’ most valuable and largest piece of real estate,” he said.

Danly addressed the inclusion of a termination provision in the city’s agreement with the Fair Board “In view of what may be an effort, either sponsored or supported by the association or on behalf of the association, to prohibit making greater use of the site,” he said.

Should that happen – should a petition or measure to restrict fairground uses be filed with the city – the provision would allow the city to terminate its agreement with the Fair Board, he said.

Tawny Tesconi, CEO of Sonoma-Marin Fair, responded to the provision during public comment period, saying that “The new termination clause is something I’ve just seen.”

“I guess if you guys feel that the community feels you guys are going in the right direction, then I don’t understand why you’re concerned if we ran a ballot measure because in your theory, you guys think we would lose,” she said, adding that members of Healthy Democracy, a nonpartisan nonprofit that coordinated the committee panel for the fairgrounds, felt that the city wasn’t going in the agreed-upon direction.

But, she said, they will let the “legal eagles” work on the agreement, though the clause “flies in the face of democracy.” She also said she is interested to know what the state of California, which appoints the nine-member Fair Board, will have to say about it.

In the time since the 4th DAA has overseen the fairgrounds, they’ve built the buildings and the parking lots, “and it appears that effort has been dismissed,” she said.

She also thanked staff for their good working relationship, and hoped that moving forward, the 4th DAA will be able to participate in the master planning process to guarantee the fair’s future.

“Obviously if we can’t do that, we represent Sonoma (and) Marin counties, and will need to find another location or find continuity with the future of the fairgrounds,” she said.

In response to Tesconi’s comments, and just before the City Council vote, Danly said, “the city isn’t required to contract with a partner who is not engaging in good faith,” which is what the clause’s language addressed.