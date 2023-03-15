Police oversight, pest management and public safety facilities – these were a few of the topics established by the previous City Council to be among the top 10 priorities for the next two years. On Monday night, current leaders reconsidered these priorities for the first time since a new City Council was elected last November.

In a special meeting March 13 – which extended into the early morning hours for a second consecutive week – City Council members and staff broke down which priorities have already been essentially accomplished, and which still have a lengthy timeline ahead of them.

“If you don’t think we’re moving fast enough during the year, consider what we’ve accomplished in two short years since receiving Measure U,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn, as she touted the city’s efforts in bringing in tens of millions of dollars in grant funding in 2022, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its actions to reduce homelessness and more.

Flynn added, “While we strengthen the city and rebuild our aging infrastructure both within our community and within our organization, please remember we are on the same team, and we have the same goal to see Petaluma shine, to see our people thrive and to create a city that works for everyone.”

Talks included prioritizing updates to the city’s tree ordinance, safe streets, city electrification and climate neutral goals, a retail cannabis ordinance and more. City leaders also brought diversity, equity and inclusion and police oversight to the table, with goals to hire an independent police auditor by the end of December, according to the updated “milestones timeline sheet” posted on the city website.

Next in line, intentions to establish a new integrated pest management plan received attention, even spurring a group of third graders to get up and call on leaders to utilize safe and healthy options in the plan, as opposed to pesticides and herbicides that pose risks to human and animal health.

Council member John Shribbs also called on staff to deeply evaluate and list out which pests they would be mitigating and the risks that each would pose to public parks and other open space areas. A final integrated pest management plan is expected to be adopted by September.

Among the priorities that city staff expect to take the longest to achieve is construction of new fire and police stations. Due to the absence of plans and funding, neither is expected to be completed until sometime after 2025.

Then there’s the rehabilitation of the railroad trestle along the Petaluma River, which has been closed since 1994 and is now warped, dilapidated and unsafe. A project to rejuvenate the trestle would most likely not be completed until sometime after 2025, staff predicted, with costs ranging from $7 million to $10 million.

Among the more controversial topics of the night was the future of the 55-acre fairgrounds property, as its lease is set to expire at the end of 2023, with the city planning on taking control of management and leasing agreements thereafter from the 4th District Agricultural Association, which has managed the property for the past 50 years.

Ever since the decision was made Oct. 24 for the city to take over the property in 2024, tensions have risen and negotiations have hit a wall between the two entities, and a plan has yet to be laid out for how the property will be used in the coming years and how those uses will take place successfully.

Once an agreement is made between the city and 4th DAA, which must happen by the end of this year, the city plans to dive into creating a three-year property management and use plan and finalize lease agreements with tenants by the second quarter of 2024, with possible new uses to be piloted on the property after 2025, according to the timeline report.

