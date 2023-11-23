Fire Station 1 at 198 D St., built in 1938 Fire Station 2 at 1001 N. McDowell Blvd., built in 1982 Fire Station 3 at S. McDowell Blvd., built in 1971 Police Station and Emergency Operations Center at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N, built in 1968, renovated in 1985 Fire Prevention Bureau at 22 Basset St.

The Petaluma City Council has approved a plan for long-awaited improvements to its fire and police stations and emergency operations, though cost estimates remain a sticking point.

Council members unanimously passed a resolution Monday to accept a new Public Safety Facilities Strategic Master Plan – which outlines a range of shorter and longer term police and fire station improvements – and to submit a request for proposal to design a brand new fire station headquarters and emergency operations center at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

“We're acknowledging that the existing (Capital Improvement Plan) budget of $27 million clearly is not going to be sufficient for that fire station and (emergency operations center),” said Brian Cochran, assistant city manager. The true cost, he said, “is going to be closer to a $40 million project.”

Funding for some of the planned upgrades are made possible by voter-approved Measure U, which added a one-cent sales tax in 2020 to address community priorities related to public safety and emergency response.

The master plan also checks off one of the City Council’s top 10 priorities for a public safety master planning process, Cochran said.

The city’s current public safety facilities include three fire stations, a joint police station and emergency operations center and a fire prevention bureau. The proposed new central fire headquarters and emergency operations center was a main topic of deliberation Monday evening.

This center would be a 24,500-square-foot facility shared by Petaluma Police and Fire departments on 4.8 acres within the 55-acre Fairgrounds, said Laura Blake, consulting architect.

The initial construction cost of the emergency facility presented Monday was estimated at $38.3 million, however that does not cover management, entitlements, design and other costs, according to the city. Project cost estimates put the cost closer to about $45.8 million, according to consultant reports.

Much of the funding has yet to be identified and could change based on construction costs, city staff and consultants said.

“Not having a definitive time frame at this point as to when these go to construction, we're making some larger assumptions at this point,” said Rob Manns, consulting architect with MW Studios.

Cochran identified several potential funding sources such as a $5 million in city facilities impact fees, “future grant opportunities,” federal funding, and a possible voter-approved fire tax, “that are all coming together to form the funding matrix for this project.”

The county fire tax, which is on the March 2024 ballot, could provide $1.3 million per year towards funding for facilities, said Fire Chief Jeff Schach.

Consultants initially gave a draft proposal for the plan in July and returned Monday with updates based on Council comments, which included consolidating the site by moving functions at the emergency center to the second floor to reduce the facility’s footprint.

The location for the joint fire station and emergency operations center was initially proposed for the corner of Johnson Street and Kenilworth Drive, between the skate park and the racetrack. However, given that the project is still in early design stages, and that the fairgrounds master plan has yet to be developed after the city takes over its management next year, Council members opted for flexibility on the future location and amended the resolution to put the center at a “fairgrounds site.”

Also part of the master plan are more immediate improvements to Fire Station 1, located on D Street, and the city’s police station.

The improvements for Fire Station 1, located on D Street, include seismic strengthening and addition of all-gender restrooms for an estimated cost of $2.6 million.

“If we can do bathroom remodels or other things to help with our workforce diversity, we'll get there. ... We need to have that plan in place,” Schach said.

Police station improvements for its lockers, restrooms, fitness center and offices are estimated at $5.2 million, according to Monday’s presentation.

Other, longer term improvements that are in the pipeline include either renovation or full replacement for Fire Station 1, 2 and 3, a new police station and a new public safety support building.

The later improvements “would be dependent on identifying future funding sources,” Cochran said.

Next steps include starting the design process for the fire station and police station improvements, with construction anticipated for 2025, according to the presentation.

