Council protects Leghorns Park art

The Petaluma City Council handed local activists two wins in back-to-back unanimous votes Monday, permitting the Black Lives Matter art installment at Leghorns Park and scrapping city-led “listening sessions” on police reform after sharp criticism from community-led groups that argued residents, not police, should lead the effort.

Cancellation of these proposed city-led listening sessions effectively ceded control of this initial outreach effort to a consortium of community groups that represent people of color in Petaluma, who are leading their own forums to collect feedback on police reform.

Comments from members of the public endorsed these community-led listening sessions and urged city leaders to step aside to allow them to inform the city’s recently launched police reform process.

“We do appreciate the city making effort to facilitate input from the community and follow up, but we feel the right approach is to emphasize the importance of including Black and Brown community members in that process,” said co-chair of North Bay Organizing Project’s Petaluma chapter Erin Chmielewski.

North Bay Organizing Project Petaluma is working in collaboration with several groups to hold the events this summer, including Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, Sonoma County Black Coalition and the Latinx Student Congress of Sonoma County.

In a statement, the organization’s Petaluma chapter said the city’s hosting of concurrent sessions risked dampening the voices of community members of color and asked the city to allow leaders of the Black and Brown community to lead this listening effort. Chmielewski said the first session will take place July 18, with a second tentatively scheduled for July 19.

Chief of Police Ken Savano also received pushback from public commentators and Mayor Teresa Barrett over what is seen as a lack of inclusion of community members of color in the process.

Savano said he was not made aware of the community-led effort until he received an email about it from organizers last Thursday, who told him that some community members do not feel comfortable sharing their experiences with law enforcement with Petaluma police present. He said by the time he received the email last Thursday, he had already submitted the agenda item to city council for Monday night’s consideration.

However, Mayor Teresa Barrett pushed back against this timeline, sharing that she sent an email informing him of the community listening sessions last Tuesday.

“I have the email and I can resend it to you if you’d like to know, but I did point that out to you at that time because I did ask that this agenda item be revised or taken off,” Barrett said.

The proposed listening sessions presented to council by Chief Savano outlined three sessions between July and September, with the first reserved to focus on participants that are Black, Indigenous and people of color. The report also identified a late October publish date that compiles the feedback for public review and a devoted city council workshop early November to discuss policy reform options.

In addition to council’s unanimous vote to effectively cancel police listening sessions and defer to community-led listening groups, Monday night’s meeting also tackled the ad-hoc Black Lives Matter art installation at Leghorns Park that has attracted widespread attention and support.

Council voted 7-0 to designate the tennis court fencing at Leghorns Park a public forum space, officially sanctioning and protecting the art following weeks of controversy over its continued destruction and defacement by at least one individual.

While city staff and law enforcement expressed support for the artwork, existing city ordinance technically prohibited the homemade signs affixed to public property in the park and offered no legal remedy for protecting the pieces from continuous destruction.

The adoption of the resolution remedies that issue, designating the section of fence a public forum on which the signs are temporarily legal and protected through Aug. 6 with a possibility to extend to Sept. 15. City council may also choose to further extend this designation beyond the September expiration.

However, City Attorney Eric Danly said the public forum space allows for any signs and artwork, not just Black Lives Matter messages, as long as they adhere to protected free speech.

“Once we’re creating this public forum we’re really not in control over what gets posted out there,” Councilman Mike Healy said. “I would say the likelihood of an extension would be much higher if the kind of artwork we see there is the kind the Kindness Committee has been doing to date, and that it doesn’t get more contentious or difficult.”

While public support of the Leghorns Park art has been both swift and far-reaching – including an online petition to protect the space garnering over 2,000 signatures – one man speaking during public comment suggested the artwork would lead to violence and said he does not like their “political statements.”

This latest decision from city council to protect the Leghorns Park art comes less than two weeks after the Public Art Committee expressed enthusiastic support for the artwork and encouraged the city to take steps to protect it from further destruction.

The 7-member body also voiced support for allocating funds for a Black Lives Matter street mural project and to prioritize commissioning artists of color to install the street piece. Any fund allocation must be approved by the City Council.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)