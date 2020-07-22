Council supports continuing ‘Slow Streets’

“Slow Streets” are here to stay after the Petaluma City Council Monday supported retention and potential expansion of the program that discourages vehicular travel on select roads in order to give pedestrians and cyclists more pavement to pound while remaining socially distanced.

The hour-long staff and council discussion of the initiative follows a city-led outreach campaign that elicited more than 400 responses from community members. City engineer Ken Eichstaedt said this community feedback is about 87% positive and 14% negative or neutral, with more feedback pouring into city email boxes every day.

“This is one of those issues I have gotten so many phone calls, emails and texts about,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “A lot of people are asking me if their street can be a Slow Street.”

The initial pilot program mimics similar initiatives that have ballooned in popularity in numerous cities across the country, all of them created to give residents more space on streets and roadways. The average sidewalk in Petaluma is between 5 and 6 feet in width, Eichstaedt said, which prompted staff in mid-April to explore ways to encourage people maintain 6 feet of distance per public health advice.

The signs alerting drivers a street is “closed to thru traffic” were first installed at the entrances of six roads mid-May. Those include 7th Street between F and D streets, E Street between 6th and 7th streets as well as Kearney Street, Prescott Way and Orinda and Donner avenues.

The second phase of the program launched June 1, extending Slow Streets to roughly 3.5 additional miles among 13 roads. Total slow roads amount to a little over 4.25 miles, or roughly 1.7% of the city’s 250 lane miles.

Among the group of Slow Streets is Oxford Court, a popular parking spot for visitors to Helen Putnam Regional Park, and a sore spot for many residents that live along it.

Although the court was initially meant to hold a temporary Slow Street designation, comments from council members suggests it may become more permanent in order to assuage neighbors’ complaints about what they see as excessive traffic.

Along with a majority providing support for the third phase of expansion of the program to more streets, council also provided feedback and direction to staff, elevating some complaints from community members regarding traffic circulation.

Oxford Court was temporarily designated as a Slow Street to mitigate the amount of traffic in the neighborhood immediately following the reopening of the County parks, specifically Helen Putnam Regional Park. This public street will be removed from this effort and City staff will continue working with the neighborhood to address their concerns over increased traffic on their street.

Much of council discussion centered on traffic recirculation, with councilman Dave King proposing greater traffic control to ensure ancillary streets don’t become overburdened with rerouted drivers.

“One of the unintended consequences of this is that … when you remove traffic from one area, traffic tend to go to another — I call it the Pac Man approach to driving,” King said. “If you’re blocked one way you go somewhere else, so the streets adjacent to some of these streets get more traffic.”

Councilman Mike Healy offered similar concerns, suggesting the program is suitable for the pandemic but may raise issues when schools go back to session and create a traffic effect similar to “squeezing a balloon.”

Mayor Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fischer expressed support for rolling out the third expansion phase of the program, as did Council members Gabe Kearney and Dave King. Councilman Mike Healy said he did not favor expansion, and Council members Kevin McDonnell and Kathy Miller were absent.

