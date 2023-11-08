Two motions put forth at Monday night’s City Council meeting that were intended to shed light on a proposed 6-story, 93-room hotel did not pass – but they did open a long and sometimes contentious conversation on the hotel, a connected “overlay district” also being proposed, and their potential impacts on downtown Petaluma.

The first motion, made by council member Mike Healy, was for the city to construct “story poles” – PVC piping or wooden poles used to frame out a proposed building so that people can more easily visualize what the building will look like – in the empty lot at Petaluma Boulevard and B Street where the so-called Appellation Hotel would be built.

That idea, which would have cost about $63,000 according to a staff report, failed with a vote of 5-2, with members Mike Healy and Karen Nau in favor.

Later, council member Brian Barnacle proposed another motion to build the story poles along with signage showing the economic benefits of the project, which he pulled before the council could vote on it.

The resulting conversation, however, exposed broader concerns about the proposed hotel, which can only be made possible if the City Council first passes a “Downtown Housing and Economic Opportunity Overlay” to overcome the current height limit imposed there.

In its current form, the proposed overlay district, which the City Council could vote on as early as December, would modify city zoning rules such as floor area ratio, building height and lot coverage within three areas of downtown. But doing that, some said, would forever mar the downtown’s historic look and feel.

Still, some council members, like Brian Barnacle and Mayor Kevin McDonnell, said the project is an important opportunity to support the downtown economically. According to an economic analysis, the proposed hotel could provide 150 jobs and, in its first five years, garner approximately $5.1 million in transient occupancy tax plus another $9.3 million in sales and property tax.

Council member Janice Cader Thompson put it differently, calling this is an opportunity to continue “doing what was happening when this town was built” – adding to the downtown and creating growth and change.

Proposed by EKN Development Group and Appellation Hotels, a hospitality company co-founded by celebrity chef Charlie Palmer, the “Appellation Petaluma” hotel would rise higher than any other downtown structure from its location at 2 Petaluma Blvd S. For parking, it would install an underground garage with valet service for up to 58 cars, and its amenities include a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for up to 150 guests on the first floor plus an event space on the sixth floor.

For McDonnell, the issue of the hotel and overlay district touched on what he considers to be a larger issue with the city.

“We do have a reputation as a town that you can’t get anything done. I find it ironic on Nextdoor that planning is held up as the bad guy for incentivizing developments when in fact we never ever get to the finish line,” he said. He named the Haystack Landing housing project and the Hines housing project as examples of failed projects.

Healy, however, pointed to the Theatre District as an example of a successful redevelopment in downtown Petaluma that was met with widespread approval.

Strong opposition

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, residents sent 63 written public comments opposing the proposed downtown hotel project, with only one in support. The majority of letter-writers took issue with the hotel’s height, and with a design they said diverged from nearby historic architecture and the city’s General Plan.

Many also questioned the hotel’s impact on traffic and parking downtown, as well as local affordability considering rooms are expected to cost about $400 a night. Some liked the hotel, but not at that location.

McDonnell said he was concerned people have become “wound up” on social media over the hotel’s height, even though its fifth and sixth floors would be set back from the street edge.

“I think what people want is to have a way of expressing visually how offended they are or how they don’t want it. I don’t think we need to do that,” he said. “I think we hear that you have concerns and so you know, there’s no question that it’s tall, it’s scary, but it’s just like the Petaluma Hotel.”

The project site is currently zoned as Mixed Use 2, which according to Petaluma’s zoning code “is applied to the Petaluma downtown and adjacent areas that are intended to evolve into the same physical form and character of development as that in the historic downtown area,” as classified within the city’s General Plan.