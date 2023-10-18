Council taps Jessica Mozes for Petaluma Planning Commission

The Petaluma City Council filled a Planning Commission vacancy Monday evening with the appointment of Jessica Mozes.

Mozes’ appointment will fill Vice Chair Kevin Kelly’s four-year term that is set to expire June 30, 2027. Kelly, who had a 40-plus year career as an architect and whose projects included work in U.S. government and at the Diplomatic Quarter neighborhood in Saudi Arabia, died unexpectedly in August.

Before the City Council passed the motion 6-0 to approve the appointment, they conducted a straw poll vote resulting in five votes for Mozes and one for Lydia Asselin. Council member John Shribbs was absent Monday.

Mozes has been a Petaluma resident for more than three years and works as an executive producer at Petaluma-based Blonde Medicine, a company that produces and distributes comedy and music entertainment, according to her application.

In her application she wrote that based on her observations of the commission and City Council, the conversation is centered around “change versus existing conditions,” with the status quo not a viable option.

“As a Planning Commissioner, I would seek to balance short term/low stakes discomfort – be it traffic headaches and noise due to construction or a change to the skyline – with the brighter, sustainable future we are building for subsequent generations of Petalumans,” she wrote.

She says the city needs to increase density and variety of housing, adapt to and slow down climate change’s effects, improve infrastructure on both sides of town, and “shore up the economic viability of our vibrant amenities.”

The commission, established in 1954, is a seven-member body that advises and gives recommendations to City Council for the city’s development. It is also the deciding authority for permitted use proposals, such as its September vote to allow Cattlemens to be replaced by a Chick-fil-A.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Council chambers at 11 English St. The next meeting is Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

