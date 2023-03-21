City Council chambers were packed on a recent Monday as leaders took part in an hours-long workshop that considered possible amendments to a city ordinance looking to tighten protections for renters.

The March 6 workshop ultimately ended in Council members requesting that city staff update the language in the next draft of the ordinance, and take some time to further understand the details of the new rules. The Council also asked to ensure that the language in the ordinance better lines up with California’s Tenant Protections Act.

The Council also directed that the next draft exempt property owners who rent out only two units or less, as well as cap the amount of relocation benefits that landlords are required to pay evicted tenants under "no-fault just causes” at 2.5 months’ rent.

“It seems like there have been burdens and hardships for everybody on both sides,” said Council member John Shribbs. “As a teacher, I did have students who were homeless and who got moved, got evicted, and so I’ve seen things that might happen. So there is some real concern here in Petaluma. It may not be a large number, but it has huge impacts.”

The workshop was a follow-up to the Council’s October 2022 adoption of an interim ordinance to protect renters from discriminatory and improper eviction. More than 100 letters from residents and property owners were sent to city leaders prior to the meeting, and city leaders also heard two hours of public comment during the March 6 workshop.

In addition, the city heard from more than 1,100 people in a pair of community stakeholder meetings that took place in the beginning of February, both in-person and virtually, and received more than 1,000 responses in a survey also conducted that month, all in order to gather information about what the community liked and disliked about the interim ordinance. About 47% of the responses were from landlords and 36% from tenants, staff said.

One workshop in particular drew pushback from property owners who were concerned the ordinance would create burdens for “mom and pop” landlords, or property owners who own one or two homes to rent out for income. Some called the ordinance an “anti-housing law.”

“I am the elderly owner of a single-family rental home in Petaluma,” said one of the letters posted to the city website. “I care about our tenants and wish to keep the property in excellent and livable shape, so that our tenants will be happy living there. I was a renter for decades and understand the importance of fairness to renters. I hope to keep renting out the home but will not be able to do so if the regulations are unfair and onerous, in which case I may be forced to sell the property to an owner-occupant.”

But with the City Council’s amendment to exempt those with fewer than three rental units, property owners like her, and many others who expressed similar frustrations, would have that weight lifted.

“I do believe there are a lot of people who depend on these rentals for their retirement,” said Council member Janice Cader Thompson. “Not everybody has a government pension or a union pension. So (for) a lot of people, this is how you chose to do your retirement and I don’t really want to interfere. But if you own four or five or six rentals, that may be above my threshold.”

Property owners are still allowed to evict tenants in cases of noncompliance with major terms of lease agreements, such as failure to pay rent, but the landlord must provide proper notice of removal in both English and Spanish.

Under the unrevised version, the ordinance allows landlords to terminate a lease for purposes of taking a property off the rental market if the landlord is willing to pay the tenant a relocation fee, or a full month’s rent at their next residence, or 150% of the full month’s rent if the tenant is under 18, over 62, low income, disabled or has been a long-term tenant. It also disallowed evicting a student or educator during a school year.

And if a property owner wants to move into a residence they were renting out, they must do so within 90 days of a termination of a tenant lease, and then live at the residence for one year.

Petaluma’s ordinance does not apply to tenants who live in units deemed affordable housing, or otherwise owned by government entities, dorms owned or operated by schools, nonprofit hospitals, churches and extended care facilities, or at a property that is a landlord’s primary residence, where the landlord shares common areas with a tenant.

With more than a third of housing options in Petaluma being rental properties, and with evictions becoming a greater threat following the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council in May 2022 agreed to make it a top city priority to tighten restrictions for when a homeowner or property owner is allowed to end a contract with a tenant.

The ordinance in its current form is set to expire July 1. It will next be visited by the City Council in its April 3 meeting.