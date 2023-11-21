The Petaluma City Council decided to move its next meeting up an hour in hopes that it will help prevent the busy meeting from going too late.

In a 5-2 vote, with members Mike Healy and Karen Nau opposed, the Council voted to move meeting start time to 5:30 p.m., with the public hearing portion to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The vote comes after Mayor Kevin McDonnell noted that the tentative agenda was “fairly large,“ and suggested to move the ”business part of the meeting“ as far forward as possible. That agenda is expected to include discussion and a possible vote on a contentious issue: the proposed overlay district for downtown.

The previous week’s Planning Commission meeting, held jointly with the Historic and Cultural Resource Committee to discuss the overlay district and provide recommendations on it to the Council, lasted over eight hours and ended after 2 a.m.

“We shouldn’t be conducting the public’s business after the bars close at 2 in the morning,” said Healy, who proposed a hard end to meetings at 12 a.m. and to continue them either the next day or the following week. “We really should not be. This is an important issue and that’s not fair to the community.”

Council member Brian Barnacle opposed Healy’s suggestion, saying he doesn’t expect the public nor Council members to “carve out” time to return to a meeting the next day should it run past midnight.

“It’s just not realistic,” he said, opting instead for the earlier start time.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 11 English Street.

