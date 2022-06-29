Councilmember Kevin McDonnell to run for Petaluma mayor

Petaluma City Councilmember Kevin McDonnell announced that he will run for Mayor in the November election.

McDonnell said in his announcement via a news release Tuesday morning, he was looking forward to supporting Mayor Teresa Barrett in her bid for re-election. But after Barrett decided not to run, McDonnell endeavored to lead Petaluma through its “upcoming challenges and concerns.”

“Petaluma is turning a corner in getting things done and I thank Mayor Barrett for guiding the city toward the future,” McDonnell said in the news release. “I intend to make sure that the city stays on course to achieve the goals of all Petalumans.”

McDonnell was elected to the City Council in 2018 and previously served as chair of the Recreation, Music, and Park Commission. He has also been an adult member of the city’s Youth Commission and a member of the Public Arts Committee.

Now, he hopes to bring more focus to the city’s climate initiatives, fairgrounds property use and more.

“My commitment is to work with the community to find workable solutions that enhance the place that all of us love to call home,” McDonnell said.

In his time on the City Council, McDonnell has supported finding solutions for affordable housing and Petaluma’s homelessness crisis. He has served two years on Sonoma County’s homelessness board, the “Continuum of Care”, and is a member of the County’s Measure O oversight board.

A civil engineer who works as a project manager for North Bay cities, McDonnell also co-founded Know Before You Grow, a citizens group which works to educate and engage the public on what it calls “responsible growth and development” for citizens and developers alike.

He has participated in the Petaluma SafeStreets coalition and chaired the recent Measure U campaign to help fund public safety and roadway improvements, according to the news release.

During his Council term, he also served three years as the Council liaison to the Planning Commission and has been a member of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Committee.

“Petaluma has the worst street rating in the whole Bay Area” McDonnell said, “and now is the time to bring our streets up to date making them safe for everyone - pedestrians, cyclists and cars.”

McDonnell and his wife Melissa Hathaway are avid walkers and cyclists, which he said gives him insight into the challenges of navigating the city on foot by car or bike.

The couple have four children who were raised in Petaluma, where McDonnell has lived for 38-years.

McDonnell touts his years of community involvement, beginning as a coach, referee and then president of the Petaluma Youth Soccer League. He also co-chaired the 2012 ballot initiative for Petaluma park improvements, which supported funding for recreational facilities such as the new community sports fields.

