What was supposed to be a protest against the Sonoma County Library's upcoming “Drag Story Hour” was overshadowed by more than 130 counterprotesters Saturday morning outside the Petaluma Regional Library.

As honks from passing cars interjected, Branch Manager Diana Spaulding said in the seven years she’s worked there, this was the first major protest at the library.

Counterprotesters from Amor Para Todos, Petaluma Pride, Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma and others held signs and waved LGBTQ+ Pride flags peacefully next to five protesters from the Facebook group Sonoma County Parents Stand Up For Our Kids, which opposes drag performers reading to children.

“We want everybody to live and enjoy their lives, but there are certain things that are adult appropriate that are not appropriate for others … (Drag) kings and queens are adult entertainers and … it’s not child material,” said Renata Gingher, of Cotati, who is a member of the roughly 2,000-member online group.

Protesters said this wasn’t anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, but about protecting children’s innocence.

“If you’re against drag story time,” and innocent self expression, “you’re sending the message to kids that ‘you’re not safe,’” said Jennifer Horis, a board member of Petaluma Pride, who said she “had a great conversation” with a protester who declined an interview about why they were there Saturday.

“People want to be heard. So I came asking a sincere question and I think that is why we were able to have a dialogue,” she said.

This comes at a time when state lawmakers across the country have placed restrictions on gender-affirming care, enacted anti-drag show laws and banned teachers from discussing gender identity and sexuality in their classrooms.

This year also marked a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced to state legislatures, CNN reports.

Inside the library it was business as usual with library patrons walking out with books in hand as people stood on the sidewalk along East Washington Street, between Payran Street and Fairgrounds Drive. Some held homemade signs while others waved Pride flags, played music and cheered at honking cars.

When asked how it felt to be in the midst of the national dialogue, Ray Holley, communications manager for Sonoma County Library said:

"Democracy is messy and it's complicated,ʺ he paused. ″And the free public library is such a good example of that. Libraries are for everyone. Not every book in the library is for every patron, but every patron is going to find a book in the library.ʺ

The Sonoma County Library hosts community-centered events each month and is a place where those who may not have access to certain technology or information can access free resources, he said.

“We believe that libraries are for everyone. And we work really hard to live up to that every day seven days a week in our libraries,” Holley said.

The Petaluma branch has about 12,000 to 15,000 monthly visitors who check out about 30,000 to 35,000 items a month, Spaulding said.

On Wednesday, about 40 members of the Facebook group attended the Library Commission meeting in Rohnert Park where they spoke against the planned Drag Story Hour events.

In the wake of that news, officers from the Petaluma Police Department chose to monitor the protest from the vicinity. They reported no disturbances, Lt. Garrett Glaviano said.

“They were all respectful and I felt that they were able to voice their opinions in a peaceful way. It was productive, so we're happy. There were no issues,” he said.

Sonoma County Library will hold four drag story hours June 17 and 18 at its Petaluma, Windsor, Rincon Valley and Central Santa Rosa branches as part of its Pride programming this month. Drag king Vera Hannush will read children’s books to visitors at the all-ages events.

