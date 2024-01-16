Second part in a series. Read the first part here.
It’s the end of an eight-hour work day and correctional deputies at the Sonoma County Jail are preparing to head home to their families for some much needed down time.
But before they clock out, they’re told they need to stay for an additional eight hours. For some, it’s the third time they’ve been called into a last-minute 16-hour shift that week — and it’s been happening for months on end.
This all-too-common scenario has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Damian Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, which represents correctional deputies.
Some of the worst staffing shortages hampering Sonoma County government are among correctional deputies at the jail, where 47 of the budgeted 180 full-time equivalent positions were vacant in early August. That month, another 30 correctional deputies were out on injury leave, effectively ballooning the vacancy rate to a staggering 43%, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“I talk with employees who blow out a shoulder, blow out a knee-cap, blow out their back,” said Evans. “They become injured and when you work and don't have enough rest, it's hard to deliver.”
That level of understaffing forced correctional deputies into 92 hours of mandatory overtime in September — the equivalent of 15½ additional workdays in a single month.
“It's not something that's sustainable and it's my biggest challenge as sheriff,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, who took office a year ago.
“It is one of the things that I devote the majority of my time to,” he said.
The average mandatory monthly overtime worked by jail deputies more than doubled in the past five years, from 36 hours in 2018 to 78 in 2023, according to figures provided by Evans.
But specific months saw overtime hours skyrocket.
Between September and November 2023, correctional deputy overtime reached 92 hours, the highest it’s been in nearly a decade, according to county figures.
“You can only work so many 16 (hour shifts) in a row before you start to have issues with your family,” Evans said. “Your body starts to break down and it's not the best working environment because of the impact of it.”
Mounting sick calls and injuries mean the overtime hours rise as more staff became unavailable, Evans said. Correctional deputies usually end up working an extra 100 to 110 hours a month, Evans said. That is almost a second full-time job.
“160 hours a month is full time and they're working 260 monthly,” he said.
Both Evans and Engram said the weight of excessive overtime in a high-stress environment is causing deputies’ bodies and personal lives to falter.
“It affects your family — missing birthdays, anniversaries, holidays,” Engram said. “All of that cumulatively contributes especially to the burnout and mental fatigue and things of that nature.”
For deputies working in high-stress situations and responsible for the safety of the public and inmates in their care, health and well-being become critical.
