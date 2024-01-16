“We have employees that sometimes are exhausted in an environment where it's a difficult population to supervise,” said Evans.

The overtime has become so crushing that in November the Sheriff’s Office turned to the Board of Supervisors for approval to transfer up to 75 inmates to other counties. The office’s request described the situation at the jail as “very dire,” noting the problem is endemic among law enforcement agencies across the state.

“All law enforcement agencies are sort of in this arms race to get the best candidates that we can.” Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram

The transfer has allowed for the closure of one of the jail’s housing units. By moving 75 inmates out of the county, the Sheriff’s Office can reduce staff overtime by 26 hours per day, or 780 hours per month, according to an internal report presented to the board.

The supervisors authorized the Sheriff’s Office to spend up to $8.7 million on transfer contracts with other counties over three years.

Corridors in the Sonoma County jail were relatively quiet on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, because the jail was on lockdown as part of “standard operations,” said Sgt. Rob Dillion, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. The jail has been struggling with severe staffing shortages. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The county transferred 46 inmates to Solano County under a Nov. 7 contract that outlines a maximum cost of $367,433 a month, said Sgt. Rob Dillion, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. This week that number is expected to grow to 61.

The Sheriff’s Office also reassigned six patrol deputies to the jail for six months, starting Nov. 28, 2023, to help bolster the thinning ranks of correctional deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Engram acknowledged that staffing shortages at the jail have resulted in safety measures that have reduced inmate programming and out-of-cell time.

"I wouldn't want to do that job. I wouldn't want to go there every day.“ Former inmate of Sonoma County jail

For many inmates awaiting trial or serving sentences, it means near-solitary confinement for as much as 23 hours a day, in violation of local and state policies, The Press Democrat first reported in October.

"I’ve been locked in a cell for 23 hours a day and sometimes overnight for days on end without coming out,“ said one local resident, who’d been held at the jail several times over the past few years. She asked that her name not be used for fear of repercussion.

She said that during her incarceration there were frequent lockdowns that went on for long periods. While she understood jail is “not a place that is supposed to be nice, they shouldn't be able to lock it down for that many hours,” she said.

Scores of inmates at the jail have filed official grievances over the lack of time out of cells. Sheriff’s Office records show that 24 complaints were recorded last year, and an additional 45 were filed through the beginning of August 2023.

A jail correctional officer and medic check on an inmate in a holding cell in the booking area of the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Short staffing at the Sonoma County jail has greatly reduced inmates’ out-of-cell time and burdened deputies with crippling workloads and overtime hours. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The former inmate said it’s clear long hours and inadequate staffing are taking a toll on both correctional deputies and those behind bars.

"I wouldn't want to do that job. I wouldn't want to go there every day,“ she said. ”I know they get paid well, but I wouldn't want to. I don't want to go there as an inmate, I wouldn't want to go there as a deputy."

In an email, the Sheriff’s Office described inmate transfers as a “short term solution” to better serve inmates and reduce deputies’ workload and overtime hours.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are struggling to attract new hires to fill ever-widening staffing gaps. Many end up competing against each other for staff, even within counties.

“All law enforcement agencies are sort of in this arms race to get the best candidates that we can,” said Engram.

Hiring bonuses of up to $25,000 per deputy implemented a year ago and a slick new recruitment website, built under a $561,750 contract with a firm that specializes in police officer recruitment, have helped shape the department’s response.

It’s likely too early to say what effect the new steps will have on staffing long term.

How to reach our reporters Share your story Press Democrat reporters Emma Murphy and Martin Espinoza are continuing to cover the fallout of Sonoma County’s staffing shortages. Here is how to contact them: Emma Murphy: 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @murphreports Martin Espinoza: 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno _____ Read other stories in this series at pdne.ws/3RXdVH2.

Evans said he appreciates the county’s efforts to recruit more staff as well as the immediate measures taken to address the overtime burden such as transferring inmates and reassigning patrol deputies to the jail.

But those transfers and reassignments, Evans said, are “short-term band aid” solutions.

Efforts to recruit more staff have to be coupled with an aggressive retention policy in order to prevent net staffing losses, where “we lose three, we gain two,” Evans said.

Retention programs are elusive for Sonoma County labor groups with proposals never moving beyond initial negotiations with county officials. Evans said the union is hopeful it can be part of the county’s larger strategy to resolve staffing issues.

“We’re hearing the county is talking about it internally, and believe the sheriff is supportive of it, but getting it across the finish line is important,” Evans said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or vnemma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @MurphReports.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno.