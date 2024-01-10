An interview room sits idle at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients often stuck in hospital emergency rooms, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

County in Crisis: Soaring vacancies in Sonoma County government undermine key programs, fuel employee burnout

EMMA MURPHY AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2024, 11:59AM
Updated 10 minutes ago

First in a series

At the far end of the emergency department at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, an employee on watch duty sat just outside one of the rooms in the “Blue Zone” — the area where psychiatric patients are treated.

When the number of psychiatric cases soars, everyone else coming to the 29-bed emergency department is squeezed out into the hallways, waiting rooms and whatever remaining safe space can be found.

And that’s happening all the time. So much so that hospital beds, monitors and rolling cabinets equipped with medical supplies are now semi-permanent fixtures in the hallways.

Care partner Shane Reabes sits outside a private room in the “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room while keeping watch on a psychiatric patient. Reabes typically works in the neurology department but was acting as a “sitter” in the “Blue Zone” where mental health patients are often quartered because they have nowhere else to go for urgent psychiatric care. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Care partner Shane Reabes sits outside a private room in the “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room while keeping watch on a psychiatric patient. Reabes typically works in the neurology department but was acting as a “sitter” in the “Blue Zone” where mental health patients are often quartered because they have nowhere else to go for urgent psychiatric care. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Meanwhile, just 4 miles away on the west side of Highway 101, roughly half of the 16 beds at a county-run emergency department for psychiatric patients often sit empty because of staffing shortages.

The two scenarios illustrate a workforce crisis plaguing Sonoma County government. With more than 4,400 employees, the county has long been the largest employer in the North Bay, but its inability to hire and retain employees is rippling into everyday life for the region’s residents. Staffing shortfalls are costing millions of taxpayer dollars, while driving overburdened county workers to their limits.

“...worst case scenario is that we're slowing down the services for the (people who) most need it.” Sonoma County Administrator Christina Rivera

A six-month Press Democrat investigation into the county’s high rate of job vacancies found that the struggle to recruit, train and retain the people necessary to fill the gaps is undermining the county’s ability to provide critical services and meet regular needs for residents.

For the county’s nearly 500,000 residents, the figures foretell a pervasive problem: For every psychiatric patient languishing in an emergency department, every disabled child waiting for physical therapy and every delayed property tax bill, you’ll likely find an empty desk in county government.

And next to each vacant desk or post, you’ll see people struggling to conduct the county’s day-to-day business and maintain its safety net, working overtime, juggling tasks meant for two or more people.

Many of them are burning out in the process.

The “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room where mental health patients are often quartered while waiting for a psychiatric bed to open at a local mental health facility. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
The “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room where mental health patients are often quartered while waiting for a psychiatric bed to open at a local mental health facility. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The crisis traces back to early 2022, when, coming out of the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, several leaders of the county’s largest, public-facing departments went before the Board of Supervisors one by one to say staffing woes had pushed their ranks to a breaking point. Employees were leaving in droves, they said, applicants were scarce, work was mounting and the staff left to take on the extra work were burning out as overtime hours grew with no peak in site.

It was a collective distress call to the county’s elected leaders — principally, the five supervisors who form the board and oversee county government’s nearly $2.3 billion budget.

“It hurts you on a human level because we have the resources in this county, we're a very well-off county.” Kristie Badger, senior client support specialist, Sonoma County Behavioral Health Division

“A lot of people are stressed. It's financial, it's the workload, it's our customers that are in severe need. It's all of those factors, but on top of that, the fires and the floods and the pandemic and having to work through all of them,” said Travis Balzarini, a county employee and president of the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents the largest share of unionized county employees, about 2,300.

The Press Democrat investigation found that in many of the county’s 23 departments and agencies, workers are in desperate need of relief.

The gaping holes in the county’s workforce cut across departments. In an August snapshot, 13% of jobs were vacant, making for the highest staffing deficit for that period in at least four years — and likely since the Great Recession a decade and a half ago, say county officials.

But a deeper dive into the county’s employment rosters, reveals some departments and divisions are battling staffing shortages with vacancy rates for key positions ranging from 25% to over 41% — thresholds that are unsustainable, officials say. As a result, overtime costs have soared as remaining employees struggle under immense workloads and marathon work weeks to prop up services.

Years of calamitous disasters in the county — wildfires and floods — coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, runaway housing costs and a tsunami of employees aging out of the workforce are some of the biggest factors in what many officials and employees described as a “perfect storm” overwhelming many county departments.

“Nationwide we're all getting out of trying to dig ourselves out of the COVID situation in terms of recruitment and vacancies,” said Sonoma County Administrator Christina Rivera, the Board of Supervisors’ top appointee, who oversees the workforce and budget. “In a nutshell, what I believe is happening is that more people are separating (leaving or retiring) than what we can replace.”

Such things as land-use planning delays and depleted ranks in jail staffing, however, could swell into a worst-case scenario if the crisis continues. Rivera said that could result in significantly slower delivery of services like economic aid — the cash, food and health care assistance that the county’s most vulnerable residents rely on.

“One thing is to be slower at reviewing a permit for some huge developer who wants to monetize their investment,” Rivera said. “But another thing is to slow down somebody's public assistance … worst case scenario is that we're slowing down the services for the (people who) most need it.”

Patient rooms are monitored by video at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients in need of emergency psychiatric care, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Patient rooms are monitored by video at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients in need of emergency psychiatric care, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The impact is far beyond local hospital emergency departments. The newspaper’s investigation found cases where county staffing shortages have:

  • Swelled the roster of pending CalFresh applications for government food assistance. That list had grown to 3,300 by Nov. 30, 2023, a 71% jump since 2019, with economic assistance workers averaging nearly three months to process each of those applications.
  • Fueled higher taxpayer expenses for overtime pay, totaling $88.9 million between 2020 and 2023, when county employees logged an average 320,640 hours annually, a workload roughly equal to that of 154 full-time workers.
  • Hollowed out sworn staffing in the county jail system, where vacancies among correctional deputies grew nearly sixfold in the past four years, from eight in August 2019 to 47 in this past August, representing 26% of allocated deputy staffing in the jail division. Factoring in deputies on leave, the vacancy rate jumps to 43%, the August snapshot showed.
  • Left jail inmates being stuck in their cells for as long as 23 hours, violating the Sheriff’s Office policy on out-of-cell time.
  • Spurred the union representing key employees at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport to sound the alarm over potential safety concerns in off-hours shifts.

The spiraling costs and employee burnout have put county administrators in a bind.

“It's not something that's sustainable, and it's my biggest challenge as sheriff,” said Sheriff Eddie Engram, who was elected in 2022 and took office a year ago.

A jail correctional officer and medic check on an inmate in a holding cell in the booking area of the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa where deputies are enduring crushing overtime. Photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
A jail correctional officer and medic check on an inmate in a holding cell in the booking area of the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa where deputies are enduring crushing overtime. Photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Crisis within the Crisis Stabilization Unit

The “blue zone” at Memorial Hospital, Sonoma County’s largest, averages five or six mental health patients a day, but sometimes the number can reach as high as 15, with some waiting days to be transferred to a mental health facility in or outside the county.

Psychiatric patients must be seen in a secure room, restricting where doctors and nurses can treat medical patients, said Scott Rocco, Memorial Hospital’s director of nursing, emergency and trauma services.

Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of Memorial’s emergency department, said there are more appropriate places to care for psychiatric patients in crisis.

“This is some of the most sacred space in the county … it's where all our loved ones, the most vulnerable, everybody comes for care,” Ferrari said. “An acute heart attack, an acute stroke, a trauma where somebody's bleeding out, is more pressing. It needs staff resources and attention now or they will die immediately.”

Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, insists there are more appropriate places to care for psychiatric patients in crisis. “This is some of the most sacred space in the county … it's where all our loved ones, the most vulnerable, everybody comes for care,” he said. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, insists there are more appropriate places to care for psychiatric patients in crisis. “This is some of the most sacred space in the county … it's where all our loved ones, the most vulnerable, everybody comes for care,” he said. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The psychiatric patients overwhelming emergency departments are meant to receive care at specialized mental health facilities. But Sonoma County’s primary site, the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week Crisis Stabilization Unit, or CSU, has been hobbled by a staffing shortage that has sharply reduced or limited patient intake for years.

Kristie Badger, a senior client support specialist in the county’s Behavioral Health Division, which provides mental health and substance abuse services, said she has found herself crying on her way to work at the CSU and sometimes even at work, where people in crisis, desperate for help, treat the phone like a “psychiatric 911.”

Too often, she has to deliver a painful message that she can’t help them because of scarce resources and the division’s struggle to meet mandatory staffing ratios necessary to offer space in all 16 beds. It’s a message that grates on her and goes against her reason for working in behavioral health care in the first place.

“It hurts you on a human level because we have the resources in this county, we're a very well-off county,” Badger said. “People in need, people who are struggling with illness or disability, get the short end of the stick and it's really not OK. And it's very difficult to face that on a day-to-day basis.”

At the county department that runs the CSU, Health Services, one of the county’s largest and most strained agencies, the equivalent of 159 full-time positions were vacant last summer — nearly a quarter of the department’s roughly 678 jobs budgeted at the time.

Health Services is responsible for public health, programs for homeless people and mental health and substance abuse services for most vulnerable residents.

Its Behavioral Health Division is supposed to have 105 mental health specialists who oversee care for thousands of low-income residents in need of services such as case management, medication and housing support and referrals to crisis residential or secure mental health facilities. They are also key members of the staff at the CSU.

In early August, the division had the equivalent of 63 clinicians, a roughly 40% vacancy rate, according to county records.

“This particular vacancy rate was exacerbated by COVID,” said Tina Rivera, the Health Services director. “What we've seen is high case loads for (staff) when our vacancy rates are high because the work is spread across a smaller number of individuals.”

Rivera has publicly and repeatedly sounded the alarm about the need for more staff in her department, particularly in behavioral health roles.

She said her department is working with employment agencies to provide some relief for her workers. “It can be tasking for staff to carry these heavy workloads.”

The ambulance bay entrance at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of available patient beds. The unit’s limited capacity has created long wait times for patients needing care and stressful situations for the overburdened staff working at the Santa Rosa facility. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
The ambulance bay entrance at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of available patient beds. The unit’s limited capacity has created long wait times for patients needing care and stressful situations for the overburdened staff working at the Santa Rosa facility. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Snapshot in time

The county’s vacancy and leave data is constantly in flux, as positions are filled and staff leave or take time off. Staffing shortages within the past three years have been exacerbated by leaves and furthered the strain on remaining employees trying to plug staffing gaps while also filling in for colleagues taking time away, county employees and their labor representatives said. In January 2023, 295 employees were on leave, 67 more than in January 2020 when 228 employees were on leave, according to county data.

The biggest jumps in leaves of absence were among staff in Human Services Department, Department of Health Services and the Sheriff’s Office, the county’s largest agencies.

“You feel like you've done your part, you've contributed, you've tried to do what you could do and then when it comes time that you need help, it's not there.” Donna Helwig

The Sheriff’s Office vacancy rate of nearly 12% in January 2023 shot up to 23% when employees on extended leave were factored in; at the Department of Health Services, the 22% vacancy rate grew to 25% with extended leave figures, county records show.

The leave data illuminate an alarming pattern within the workforce, employees and officials acknowledge. Job strain and “cumulative stress” mounts for remaining employees, undermining their ability to fulfill their duties, said Hasmig Tatiossian, a social worker in the Child Protective Services division of the Human Services Department and steward for SEIU Local 1021.

“That leads to emotional physical drainage and burnout. That leads to a lot of people going on leave … which then burdens everybody else,” Tatiossian said. “Because then they're carrying all those cases that were being carried by the folks who went on leave.”

Seeking help but on hold

Seeking public assistance is daunting enough. Now with fewer, more stressed employees available to help, it can be almost impossible, pushing some residents to give up.

Donna Helwig, 86, has been self-sufficient for most of the 23 years she’s been living in her Windsor mobile home. But two years ago, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and began having other health issues, day-to-day tasks became increasingly difficult.

Now she relies on her neighbors to bring in her mail and the trash bins. She also has trouble getting to doctor’s appointments, preparing meals and doing the laundry.

Robin Baum gave up helping her mother, Donna Helwig, enroll in Medi-Cal. For Baum, who works full time and cares for her autistic son, the county’s long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements became too much. Short staffing in areas of the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin folds her mom’s bedding to help with housekeeping at her mom’s Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Robin Baum gave up helping her mother, Donna Helwig, enroll in Medi-Cal. For Baum, who works full time and cares for her autistic son, the county’s long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements became too much. Short staffing in areas of the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin folds her mom’s bedding to help with housekeeping at her mom’s Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Last year, at the recommendation of her doctor, Helwig applied for benefits under Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid, in the hopes it would allow her to get some help through the state In-Home Supportive Services, or IHSS Program. Medi-Cal eligibility is required for participation in the program, which pays for home-based care workers for eligible seniors and disabled people.

Her daughter, Robin Baum has been helping where she can, when she can.

“I work full time, I don't have any brothers or sisters, I have an autistic son,” Robin said. “I'm very limited on what I can do for her.”

Helwig’s Medi-Cal application was initially denied; a small annuity pushed her over financial eligibility requirements. Then, in January a gastrointestinal bleed sent Baum to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Robin Baum, left, gave up on getting her mother, Donna Helwig, enrolled in Medi-Cal to get help with things like cooking, bringing in groceries and retrieving the mail. She experienced long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements. Short staffing in the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin and Donna at her Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Robin Baum, left, gave up on getting her mother, Donna Helwig, enrolled in Medi-Cal to get help with things like cooking, bringing in groceries and retrieving the mail. She experienced long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements. Short staffing in the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin and Donna at her Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Staff at the hospital suggested Baum reach out to a third-party patient assistance service, with the hope of her qualifying for Medi-Cal’s Share of Cost program, which is similar to an insurance plan deductible.

That led to months of paperwork, faxes and telephone calls to the patient assistance program that ultimately went unanswered. Despite working with a private client assistance specialist, and repeated calls to the county help line that is often at maximum capacity, Donna’s application sat among the backlog of applications submitted to the county’s economic assistance division.

“Every time she had any communication with them, it was always the same thing,” said Helwig of her daughter’s efforts. “She called me and she said, ‘Well, we need new documentation again.’”

Baum said the county has twice denied her mother’s application for Medi-Cal, informing her that she may instead qualify for the Share of Cost option. But that’s what’s she’s been applying for, Baum said.

“At this point, we’ve just given up,” Baum said. “We just don't have the time to go around and around.”

Helwig, whose late husband worked for the county water agency, feels let down by the system.

“You feel like you've done your part, you've contributed, you've tried to do what you could do and then when it comes time that you need help, it's not there,” Helwig said. “You can't even get a hold of anybody to explain to you what you're supposed to do.”

Robin Baum, left, gave up on getting her mother, Donna Helwig, enrolled in Medi-Cal to get help with things like cooking, bringing in groceries and retrieving the mail. She experienced long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements. Short staffing in the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin and Donna at her Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Robin Baum, left, gave up on getting her mother, Donna Helwig, enrolled in Medi-Cal to get help with things like cooking, bringing in groceries and retrieving the mail. She experienced long wait times on the phone and difficult /confusing paperwork requirements. Short staffing in the county's human services department has created severe backlogs and wait times for clients. Robin and Donna at her Windsor home, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Residents left in limbo

The limbo faced by Baum and many others seeking public health care, food or other economic assistance was partly the result of a hiring freeze while the Human Services Department switches to a new public benefits enrollment system. That required training of current employees and delaying the hiring of new ones.

The dilemma of diminished services is also fueled by rising demand.

During the pandemic, county employees on the front lines addressing public need faced a surge in applications as more people turned to the county for help. Eligibility specialists, the employees tasked with enrolling people in economic assistance and government health care, faced some of the longest lines even as their ranks dwindled.

The department hired dozens of new eligibility specialists this past fall, but complex training on the benefits programs means they will not be ready to work on live cases for months.

“At this point, we’ve just given up.” Robin Baum

Sonoma County households enrolled in Medi-Cal reached 137,065 in June 2023, a 30% increase since 2019 when 105,372 residents were enrolled, according to county data.

By early December last year, household enrollment in CalFresh, the state food assistance program, reached the highest it’s been in a decade or more: 23,480, a 71% jump since 2019, when pre-pandemic enrollment was at 13,696 according to state data.

As of Nov. 30 last year, there were 3,300 pending CalFresh applications in Sonoma County with workers averaging 83 days to process those applications. Human Services, the department in charge of processing those cases, has seen its vacancy rate grow from 8.27% in January 2020 to 12.43% in January 2023.

Phillip Alvarado works on Cal-Fresh assistance training as one of Sonoma County’s 33 new employees to be eligibility specialists November 16, 2023. The new hires are expected to provide some much needed relief for the county workers that have been struggling to deliver county services while short staffed. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Phillip Alvarado works on Cal-Fresh assistance training as one of Sonoma County’s 33 new employees to be eligibility specialists November 16, 2023. The new hires are expected to provide some much needed relief for the county workers that have been struggling to deliver county services while short staffed. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

In August, before the department hired a new wave of eligibility specialists, 43 positions in that job classification were vacant out of 147 budgeted positions, equating to a 29% vacancy rate.

Because they are entry level positions, eligibility specialist slots typically see higher turnover as employees move up through the department, said Angela Struckmann, the county’s human services director. The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and a state-mandated switch to a new welfare eligibility system impeded hiring, causing vacancies among eligibility specialist to rise, she added.

In July, the embattled department was so stressed the county put out a public statement: It sought patience from people like Baum seeking help with aid programs and announced plans to hire a new staff to fill shortages that county said have contributed to slow service. The new state-mandated system and a rise in electronic benefits theft were other factors, the county statement said.

Struckmann said dwindling numbers of candidates are further hindering hiring and adding to the strain on the department.

“It hasn't been as much of a Great Resignation as it has been difficulty hiring — hiring when we do have vacancies,” Struckmann said. “So we've just had a harder time getting the large candidate pools that we used to have, and we're having a harder time getting candidates that have the level of skills and experience that we need for many of our positions.”

Work piling up

At the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office, workers are have struggled to chip away at a backlog of property assessments that have been piling up since the 2017 North Bay wildfires. The delay has the potential to affect tens of thousands of property owners countywide.

Dan Lezzeni bought his $1.1 million Larkfield home in February, 2021 but did not receive a property tax bill until two and a half years later. Lezzeni called the assessor’s office three or four times in the span of 18 months to figure out what his property tax bill would be but was told every time no one could help.

In October 2023, four bills arrived over five days totaling over $28,000. Payable immediately.

Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County's elected clerk-recorder-assessor, said the backlog in assessments has grown since the 2017 fires, which erased about 5,000 homes from the official property tax assessment roll in a span of days. Each home site must be reviewed annually until the home is rebuilt and restored to the property roll — a massive increase in workload that has continued to ripple into the present, she said.

Proto said the county was able to hire temporary help to address the backlog but budget cuts the following year, in 2018, meant the loss of some permanent positions. Then came the 2019 Kincade Fire and subsequent floods and fires that destroyed hundreds more homes.

“The workload didn’t stop,” she said.

— Martin Espinoza & Emma Murphy

Why they’re leaving

Though the need for more government workers only grows, Sonoma County department heads tasked with filling empty jobs are getting fewer applicants.

Jobs that for so long have been associated with good pay, ample vacation and holiday leave and excellent health and retirement benefits are no longer regarded as such, many county employees said in interviews.

“When you think county job, you think career, you know, golden ticket,” said Ellie Campbell-Brown a child protective services social worker and vice president of SEIU Local 1021. “Which it's not anymore.”

It’s a crisis that in many cases has led to a generational shift in the relationship between the county and its employees. The longtime, unspoken contract founded on longevity and loyalty — where employees pursued 30-year careers with the county in exchange for reliable and rewarding work that offered a healthy work-life balance — is shattered.

Now, employees are leaving “when the time suits them,” said Balzarini.

“There's just a ton of turnover going on in these departments,” Balzarini said, adding that services suffer while new hires are trained. “It's just a compounding problem on top of the workload growing.”

According to a sampling of exit interviews conducted in the past five years, 15 of 97 outgoing employees listed retirement as their reason for departure. More than half — 52 people — left for a better job or had issues with workplace culture, workload, lack of advancement opportunity or because of some issue with management or their superiors.

“It just keeps getting harder.” Ellie Campbell-Brown, child protective services social worker

Demographics and governance experts have long warned public and private employers of the “silver tsunami” of retirements that would destabilize offices, factories, hospitals and classrooms.

The pandemic ushered in that wave with a vengeance, as many workers who’d put off retirement before accelerated their departures, said Liss-Levinson, the MissionSquare Research Institute senior manager.

“Some of it could have been anticipated,” said Liss-Levinson. “But I think that the degree to which this is happening, it’s something that is hard to predict and continues to increase in terms of the number of employees that are eligible to take retirement.”

In one exit interview, a Department of Health Services employee who retired in May 2022 after 22 years with the county cited workload that was “too great.”

A behavioral health clinician who left in August 2021 said in exit interview that an “unrealistic” workload and “family/personal reasons” led to their departure. “Going into private practice — not enough staff to handle the work,” the notes said.

Another behavioral health clinician who left in April 2022 also cited workload as a reason for leaving and described “dissatisfaction” with their salary and benefits — including that bilingual staff members were underpaid. They accepted a job in the private sector, according to exit interview notes.

Raises not enough to boost morale

This past summer marked a new low point in the slow moving employment emergency, union representatives and county workers told The Press Democrat in interviews.

For Balzarini, the SEIU official who joined the county 13 years ago in the wake of the Great Recession, the staffing gaps are the worst he’s ever seen.

The fifteen years that Campbell-Brown has worked as a child protective services social worker, facilitating adoptions have always been demanding. At the start of December, though, she felt more overwhelmed than at any other time in her tenure.

“It just keeps getting harder,” Campbell-Brown said.

She was juggling 25 adoption cases, each requiring she meet with the children, their families or guardians and respond speedily to any needs that arise, such as helping a child find a new placement and get settled there, while also juggling court-driven deadlines. The responsibilities sometimes require her to visit clients who live hours away.

How to reach our reporters

Share your story

Press Democrat reporters Emma Murphy and Martin Espinoza are continuing to cover the fallout of Sonoma County’s staffing shortages.

Here is how to contact them:

Emma Murphy: 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @murphreports

Martin Espinoza: 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno

The job has always been hard, Campbell-Brown said, but with the demands of the workload have become impossible.

“At this level there’s this constant nervousness and worry about what I’m not doing and what I’m missing,” Campbell-Brown said.

She said she keeps reminding herself that “it will get better.”

Caseloads for social workers vary by role, Struckmann, the human services director, said in an email. Adoption specialists average 25 cases at a time, according to county data.

Earlier this year SEIU Local 1021, the dominant county union, ratified a new contract with the county that includes annual pay hikes over the next three years and one-time increases to bring some salaries closer to those in comparable counties and cities.

Debra Barrios, joins Sonoma County employees at a rally with organizers from the SEIU outside the Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)
Debra Barrios, joins Sonoma County employees at a rally with organizers from the SEIU outside the Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

That new contract — one of 11 labor agreements the county approved this year — set the path for other unions negotiating with the county. It also addressed higher pay for fluent bilingual employees.

Tatiossian, the Child Protective Services employee who is represented by SEIU Local 1021 and sits on the county-employee labor committee, said she is grateful for what the union was able to secure for the county workers it represents, but called the new contract “one piece of the puzzle.”

She said the raises helped address cost of living for employees, but the contract did not resolve more immediate concerns or “necessarily boost morale.”

“Has it helped in the day-to-day?” said Tatiossian. “For me personally, no. Because that doesn’t take care of my caseload, it doesn’t take care of my day-to-day stress.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @murphreports

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor