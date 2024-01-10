First in a series

At the far end of the emergency department at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, an employee on watch duty sat just outside one of the rooms in the “Blue Zone” — the area where psychiatric patients are treated.

When the number of psychiatric cases soars, everyone else coming to the 29-bed emergency department is squeezed out into the hallways, waiting rooms and whatever remaining safe space can be found.

And that’s happening all the time. So much so that hospital beds, monitors and rolling cabinets equipped with medical supplies are now semi-permanent fixtures in the hallways.

Care partner Shane Reabes sits outside a private room in the “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room while keeping watch on a psychiatric patient. Reabes typically works in the neurology department but was acting as a “sitter” in the “Blue Zone” where mental health patients are often quartered because they have nowhere else to go for urgent psychiatric care. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Meanwhile, just 4 miles away on the west side of Highway 101, roughly half of the 16 beds at a county-run emergency department for psychiatric patients often sit empty because of staffing shortages.

The two scenarios illustrate a workforce crisis plaguing Sonoma County government. With more than 4,400 employees, the county has long been the largest employer in the North Bay, but its inability to hire and retain employees is rippling into everyday life for the region’s residents. Staffing shortfalls are costing millions of taxpayer dollars, while driving overburdened county workers to their limits.

“...worst case scenario is that we're slowing down the services for the (people who) most need it.” Sonoma County Administrator Christina Rivera

A six-month Press Democrat investigation into the county’s high rate of job vacancies found that the struggle to recruit, train and retain the people necessary to fill the gaps is undermining the county’s ability to provide critical services and meet regular needs for residents.

For the county’s nearly 500,000 residents, the figures foretell a pervasive problem: For every psychiatric patient languishing in an emergency department, every disabled child waiting for physical therapy and every delayed property tax bill, you’ll likely find an empty desk in county government.

And next to each vacant desk or post, you’ll see people struggling to conduct the county’s day-to-day business and maintain its safety net, working overtime, juggling tasks meant for two or more people.

Many of them are burning out in the process.

The “Blue Zone” of Santa Rosa’s Providence Memorial Hospital emergency room where mental health patients are often quartered while waiting for a psychiatric bed to open at a local mental health facility. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The crisis traces back to early 2022, when, coming out of the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, several leaders of the county’s largest, public-facing departments went before the Board of Supervisors one by one to say staffing woes had pushed their ranks to a breaking point. Employees were leaving in droves, they said, applicants were scarce, work was mounting and the staff left to take on the extra work were burning out as overtime hours grew with no peak in site.

It was a collective distress call to the county’s elected leaders — principally, the five supervisors who form the board and oversee county government’s nearly $2.3 billion budget.

“It hurts you on a human level because we have the resources in this county, we're a very well-off county.” Kristie Badger, senior client support specialist, Sonoma County Behavioral Health Division

“A lot of people are stressed. It's financial, it's the workload, it's our customers that are in severe need. It's all of those factors, but on top of that, the fires and the floods and the pandemic and having to work through all of them,” said Travis Balzarini, a county employee and president of the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents the largest share of unionized county employees, about 2,300.

The Press Democrat investigation found that in many of the county’s 23 departments and agencies, workers are in desperate need of relief.

The gaping holes in the county’s workforce cut across departments. In an August snapshot, 13% of jobs were vacant, making for the highest staffing deficit for that period in at least four years — and likely since the Great Recession a decade and a half ago, say county officials.