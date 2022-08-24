County’s board of supervisors OKs funding for Penngrove traffic study

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has reached a funding agreement with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority to launch a traffic study in Penngrove, after a group of residents raised yearslong concerns that there is too much traffic and congestion in their small community.

County officials announced the study’s approval in an Aug. 9 news release, saying $500,000 of traffic mitigation funds will be allocated for the study.

“We have heard our constituents' significant concerns over increased traffic disturbance in the Penngrove area,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said in a news release. “This traffic study is the first step to a lasting solution for the community.”

Once complete, the study will provide analysis of existing traffic conditions on the Railroad Avenue corridor in Penngrove and make recommendations for intersection improvements, congestion relief and other traffic calming solutions.

The study comes after a Dec. 9 town hall, where county leaders heard from residents on their long-simmering frustrations with the amount of cars lining through the 3,000-person, unincorporated community, which has nearly tripled in the past two decades.

Major factors behind the uptick in traffic congestion involve new housing development, freeway construction and pick-up and drop-off from Penngrove Elementary School located at Petaluma Hill and Old Adobe roads.

The institution of a $3,500 mitigation fee on all new housing units in the area, after residents were successful in a lawsuit two decades ago that accentuated traffic and water concerns associated with new development in Rohnert Park.

Officials have collected about $7 million in fees so far, Rabbitt said in a previous interview, and have spent $2.3 million on transportation projects, such as the construction of the public pedestrian-bicycle pathway that runs through each Sonoma-Marin Area Transit station, leaving about $4.7 million for eligible projects along the Petaluma Hill Road corridor. About $19 million in Measure M dollars also was up for grabs countywide, some of which Rabbitt expects to go to Penngrove.

Sonoma County’s Transportation and Public Works Department will obtain full cost recovery for all involved department time and resources for the study, the news release said, including consultant costs.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.