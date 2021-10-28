Court hearing rescheduled, Petaluma homeless encampment battle continues

A temporary restraining order against the City of Petaluma will continue through at least the first week of November after a planned Thursday hearing was rescheduled in order to decide whether or not a group of encampment residents will continue their stay near Steamer Landing Park.

Both parties agreed to move the hearing to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4, during a settlement conference last week, according to U.S. District Court records.

The decision came after nearly two dozen encampment residents filed an injunction request Oct. 5 to bar police from removing people from the site near the SMART tracks off D Street, after police planned to enforce eviction notices of the property that week.

In an Oct. 13 hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen extended that injunction after residents and advocates argued proper alternative housing sites were not yet available, and that conditions at the COTS Mary Isaak Center did not meet the residents’ needs.

But city representatives said the residents were not only trespassing on a portion of property owned by barge company Lind Marine, but were also in violation of a California Fish and Game code that prohibits camping and depositing waste within 150 feet of a waterway.

Court officials said that by Nov. 1, all involved parties are required to submit a joint status report to the Court to inform of any agreements that may have been reached at that point, as well as any conflicts remaining unresolved. City officials must also inform the Court about any updates to available alternative housing options prior to the next hearing.

