COVID-19 testing site opens at Petaluma Fairgrounds

Sonoma County is partnering with state officials to open a COVID-19 testing site in Petaluma on Thursday, Dec. 10. The new site, at Herzog Hall in the Petaluma Fairgrounds, will be the third in the county operated by OptumServe, a federal health services business under contract with the state to provide free COVID-19 testing across California.

“The county advocated for the state to create a third testing site in Sonoma County in Petaluma to create easier access to testing for south county residents,” said Supervisor and Petaluman David Rabbitt. “The zip code that extends from Boyes Hot Springs to Sears Point lands in the top five zip codes with the highest active case rate in Sonoma County, while western Petaluma falls into the top 10 zip codes. This testing site will help slow transmission in the south county area, helping residents detect cases early so they can isolate and slow the spread.”

The center, which will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will provide up to 330 free COVID-19 tests daily for area residents. On its first day of operation, Thursday, Dec. 10, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the opening of the new OptumServe site in Petaluma, the Fairgrounds site in Santa Rosa expanded its testing capabilities by 50 percent. Combined, testing opportunities at OptumServe sites in the county will now exceed 1,150 per day.

Testing at the OptumServe sites is open to all California residents regardless of documentation status, and no identification is required. Everyone is allowed to receive a test, whether or not they are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Appointments are available on weekdays and can be made at lhi.care/covidtesting. Residents without internet access may call 888-634-1123 to make an appointment. Tests are free to the public. If individuals have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still get a test. Residents must wear a face covering and practice social distancing at testing sites.

Visit socoemergency.org/test to find out more about COVID-19 testing options. Residents can also call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211 for resource information.