Meet the unsung heroes at some of Petaluma’s parks: cows, sheep

Take no chances: If you see a cow that appears to be acting a little strangely, perhaps behaving a bit more aggressively than her sisters, give that cow plenty of extra space or, if possible, take a different trail. Stay back, take a picture if you want to, and report what you saw to a ranger when you get back to the parking lot.

Don’t be a hero: Should you be walking along, and you suddenly see what appears to be a stray calf, leave the baby alone. In most cases, the little critter is not abandoned. It’s mother is simply grabbing a snack or a drink of water nearby, and she knows exactly where she parked the calf. Never come between a mommy cow and her little ones.

Keep your dogs on their leashes: Though your dog would likely love nothing more than to chase a herd of cows, this is strictly forbidding in public parks. While you can feel free to bring Fido with you on your walk, never let her chase, get close to, or or in any way harass the livestock.

Latch the gates: At Tolay Lake in particular, the movements of cattle are partially controlled by a series of metal gates. Once you’ve gone through, always take the time to properly re-latch the gates, so you don’t end up being the one who let the cows out.

Watch where you step: Remember that part of a cow’s job, in addition to devouring grass, is to turn that grass into manure, fertilizing the ground so that more grass can grow for future cows. To cattle, the trail is as good a toilet as any other place, so when walking in an area where cows have been commuting, do look out for cow-pies in your pathway.

Respect the cattle: Whether on foot or on wheels, should you spy a grazing cow on or near the hiking trail ahead of you, simply slow down and give it a wide berth as as you quietly pass. Avoid loud noises or sudden movements. Give the cow the respect a one-and-a-half ton animal deserves.

The first time you encounter a cow on a trail can be a bit exciting, and for the inexperienced, a bit scary. Here are a few trail-tested tips, most of them picked up from the Sonoma County Regional Parks website , a good source of information about local parks and the best way to enjoy them safely.

Petaluma’s regional parks are rich with attractive qualities — trails, trees, birds and recreational opportunities of all kinds — regularly drawing thousands of residents to walk, run, ride horses or bicycle outdoors.

It takes a huge number of city and county employees and volunteers, of course, to maintain these parks we treasure so highly, from rangers and park managers to custodians, groundskeepers and ecologists.

What most visitors to the parks don’t realize, however, is that those “employees” include a large number of sheep, goats and cattle. Though we are unlikely to see signs warning, “Cows at work,” or “Sheep Crew Ahead,” if you do happen upon a herd of busy bovines grazing along the trail, or spy a cluster of sheep in a makeshift enclosure, gobbling at the grass, "working“ is exactly what they are doing.

In certain Petaluma parks — specifically Sonoma County regional parks like Helen Putnam and Tolay Lake — the opportunities for one-on-one encounters with wandering livestock present as much of a draw as do the miles of trails and camera-ready, open-sky vistas.

At Petaluma’s Tolay Lake Regional Park, the 3,400-acre recreational gem that stands as Sonoma County's largest regional park, herds of cattle graze the hills all year. At Helen Putnam Regional Park, sheep visit the site’s 212 acres each spring. The livestock generally belong to local ranchers, who lend or sometimes rent their animals to the county. In some cases, as with Helen Putnam, a private company contracts with the county to bring sheep to the park, a service that includes a shepherd and a sheep dog. In Sonoma County, sheep grazing tends to be used in smaller parks, especially those lacking the infrastructure to effectively employ a cattle grazing operation.

The Sonoma County park managers who are tasked with overseeing Petaluma’s grazing programs tend to view the practice as part science, part art, and part public relations. People do like their animal encounters, and a chance to view cattle or sheep in action is a definite draw for some local park users.

On a recent visit to Tolay Lake, Andrea and Joshua Paul, of Petaluma, reported that their 16-month-old son, Ari, becomes so excited when he sees cows up close and personal, he insists on trying to strike up a conversation with them.

Ari generally says, “Moo.”

The cows, for their part, tend to ignore such small talk, focused on their all-important job.

And it is important. The restoration and stewardship of local grassland ecosystems is a major priority of the Sonoma County parks system. Using local livestock is a good way to effectively accomplish part of that goal.

In a recently updated report titled “Why Are Cows Grazing in Sonoma County's Parks?” by Melanie Parker, the deputy director of Sonoma County Regional Parks, Parker described the integration of grazing into parks as “a slow and thoughtful journey,” defining the purpose and goals of strategic grazing in terms that go beyond feeding cows and keeping grass short.

“Our goals are to increase the sequestration of carbon in grassland soils,” Parker writes, “to promote plant diversity including showy native wildflowers, sustain pollinators and bird populations and provide for wildlife from ground squirrels to badgers to bobcats.”

Grazing is nothing new of course. Long before ranchers and land managers, before the European settlers who altered the landscape and the shape of the Petaluma River, even before the Coast Miwok, Pomo and other native Californians who lived here, prehistoric herd animals grazed the area. There was a time when California resembled the grasslands of the African Serengeti, offering ample food sources for migrating and resident herds. Vestiges of that landscape still remain, as evidenced across portions Helen Putnam Park, where one walking path has been named the Savannah Trail, affording views of sweeping grasslands.

Tens of thousands of years ago, local herds of mammoths, along with smaller ancestors of elk, antelope and camels treated the area’s tall grasses like a vast, rolling buffet. Dead grass would be trampled by the many-footed feeders, working the rich, organic material deep into the soil before fertilizing it with their mammoth manure.

Mammoths being in short supply these days, of course, the hard work of eating local parks’ fresh grass and transforming its dead vegetation into compost, falls mostly to sheep, goats and cows.

Another benefit of grazing in local parks, which often abut housing developments, is fire mitigation.

“With homes built all through the landscape, fuels reduction is critical,” writes Parker in the aforementioned report. “In the absence of traditional Native American burning and without large herds of grazing animals, grasses grow tall and turn brown, woody shrubs encroach on meadows, forests thicken with understory trees, and the land becomes a tinderbox waiting for a spark to ignite. When fires do light, they have so much fuel that they burn way beyond historic conditions. Grazing is a cost effective way to reduce the occurrence of large fires.”

Of course, such ambitious grazing practices at places like Tolay Lake, with the opportunities they bring for park users like the Pauls to meet live animals, also carry certain risks.

For the most part, cows won’t bother humans, though sometimes they can be a bit slow to get the message that they are a hiker or equestrian’s way. Still, they can become aggressive.

And they are very big.

Just last week, Robin Everett, of Petaluma, and a friend parked in Tolay’s new equestrian parking lot at the top of a hill. Once up on the saddle, they headed out toward the trail.

“We were moving toward the gate onto the Ridge Trail and noticed there were a number of cows lying around on the other side of the gate,” says Everett. “On our side, there were two hikers. As we approached, I called out and asked them if they would mind opening the gate for us. They explained they were afraid to go through the gate because of the cows.”

Predictably enough, once the horses approached the gate, the cows all got up and ambled away. The nervous hikers gratefully opened the gate for the riders, and closed it behind them, thankful the massive roadblocks had moved on.

“We saw them later, on our way back,” says Everett, “and they thanked us again.”