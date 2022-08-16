Dangerous heat hitting Bay Area Tuesday, Spare the Air Alert issued

The Bay Area is set to sizzle Tuesday, reaching triple digits across much of the region, including the North Bay, and toasty conditions are expected to remain across Sonoma County into the weekend, forecasters said.

The hottest places in the county — inland areas north of Santa Rosa up to Cloverdale — could see temperatures hit 103 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The nine-county Bay Area is under a heat advisory for Tuesday with the highest temperatures — about 104 degrees — anticipated in the inland East Bay, including Antioch and Livermore.

Sonoma County issued its own heat alert, with tips on how to safeguard against heat stroke and other dangerous heat-related ailments.

Temperatures are expected to dip Wednesday but will remain in the upper 90s into the weekend.

“This is the time of year we start seeing those extremes,” said Brayden Murdoch, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

Conditions aren’t bad enough for Santa Rosa to open cooling centers, though area residents are still encouraged to be mindful of the warm weather.

Hot temps on tap early this week, mainly for inland areas, peaking Tuesday before declining through the end of the week. Remember to stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks, bring pets indoors, and check on your vulnerable relatives and friends, esp those without a/c ! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YGhyyoshqH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2022

“The City of Santa Rosa will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates and/or activate a cooling center if conditions meet set criteria,” Santa Rosa Communications Coordinator Kristi Buffo said in an email to The Press Democrat. “At this time, it is not believed that this will become a very high heat risk event.”

She added that anyone who needs relief may go to Finley and Steele Lane community centers.

Finley Community Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2060 W College Ave. Steele Lane Community Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 415 Steele Lane.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services advised residents to drink plenty of fluids; keep people and pets out of parked cars; wear sunscreen and take cool showers and baths.

In response to high temperatures and wildfire smoke, the Bay Area air regulators issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday. People are encouraged to limit outdoor activity, carpool or use public transportation.

Smoke may develop from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, which has burned over nearly 31 square miles in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Lake County saw the clearest impacts from the smoke on Monday, Murdoch said.

There’s no major wind in Tuesday’s forecast, but small amounts could still develop. Area residents are encouraged to be cautious in dry areas to prevent wildfires.

“It’s going to be dry. It’s going to be hot. We want everyone to stay safe,” Murdoch said.

Press Democrat Staff Writer Alana Minkler contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi