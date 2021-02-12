Data offers window into Sonoma County’s vaccination effort

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Kaiser Permanente has administered more coronavirus vaccinations to Sonoma County residents than any other single provider, according to new data released by the county this week that provides unprecedented detail about the 2-month-old campaign to inoculate county residents from the lethal virus.

As of Wednesday, 76,936 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine have been administered to Sonoma County residents, the equivalent of one dose going to 15.4% of the total population. The county and its partners have delivered vaccine to a larger share of its residents than nine other California counties most similar in size, county vaccine chief Dr. Urmila Shende noted Wednesday evening.

“So in relation to many different counties in California, we’re doing very, very well,” Shende said. “It’s a bumpy road, it doesn’t feel like that every day. But we’re making progress, and we’re administering doses at a faster rate than other counties of our size.”

However, most bordering counties continue to outpace Sonoma County in vaccinating their populations. Napa (19.0%), Marin (18.2%) and Mendocino (17.1%) all have delivered more doses on a per capita basis. Lake County (12.3%) has delivered fewer.

Overall, Sonoma County has the 12th highest vaccination rate among the state’s 58 counties, according to data compiled by the state Department of Public Health.

The data reveals new insights about the vaccination campaign, which started Dec. 14 with front-line health care workers and emergency personnel, then expanded Jan. 27 to seniors older than 75. This week, teachers working with young students were granted eligibility, along with people in the 70 to 74 age range.

Just over 1 in 10 residents who have received the vaccine have gotten their shot outside Sonoma County, largely health care staffers who commute to work in nearby counties.

How vaccine distribution varies by provider

Kaiser, the largest health care provider in the county, has administered more vaccinations than any other single entity, with close to 17,000 shots in arms so far. Second was a grouping of companies that has partnered to manage the county-launched sites — including the Sonoma County Medical Association, DEMA Consulting and OptumServe, among others. Together, they have administered just over 12,000 doses.

The next-largest vaccine administrators were Sutter Health (about 10,050 doses), out-of-county providers (somewhere close to 8,000), CVS Pharmacy (more than 5,000), Safeway (close to 4,000) and St. Joseph Health, which operates Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals (right around 3,000).

Judging by the data, not all of them are going through their vaccine vials at the same rate.

Among the six hospitals in Sonoma County, Kaiser Santa Rosa had administered about 95% of its received doses, Petaluma Valley Hospital 84% and Sonoma Valley Hospital 59%. Santa Rosa Memorial, the county’s largest hospital, had administered just 55% of the doses it received. Sutter Santa Rosa did not provide a figure for doses received, and Healdsburg District Hospital’s line showed more doses going into arms (1,094) than coming into facility (980), further indications of the spotty nature of current vaccination data.

The Healdsburg hospital may have been able to extract extra doses from its vials, which is possible with the right type of needle, said Kate Pack, the county’s lead epidemiologist. Other discrepancies in the data may have resulted from confusion over what the county is asking health care providers to enumerate, she said.

St. Joseph Health, the parent company of Memorial Hospital, did not respond to a request for comment about the usage rate at its Santa Rosa hospital.

The difficulty for Sutter Health in tracking its allotment is that as a multicounty entity, it often shares available doses among its campuses based on daily demand, said Erin Neal, the provider’s chief administrative officer in the Bay Area.

“The allocation comes from the state system,” Neal explained. “We get a certain amount for Sutter, and as we set up our appointments and our vaccine clinics, it is then allocated to us, in Sonoma County. So I apologize I don’t have a straightforward answer for that question. But we advocate weekly for as much as we can get according to our population.”

It remained unclear why Kaiser and St. Joseph were able to overcome similar challenges in reporting.

Who is receiving vaccines first

In addition to the charts on provider distribution, the county also shared data on the demographics and geographical disbursement of vaccinations.

Latino residents have received only 11% of doses thus far, though they make up 27.3% of the population. Meanwhile, about 61.5% of all doses have gone to women, compared to 38.5% to men. The numbers reflect the earliest emphasis of the vaccination effort, which focused on front-line health care workers, Pack said.

Breaking down vaccinations by residents’ ZIP codes showed a wide disparity. The ZIP code with the highest percentage of vaccinated residents was 95444 in Graton, at 26%. The lowest was 95412 in Annapolis, at about 4%.

The numbers provided Wednesday are most relevant as they pertain to Sonoma County’s descent through the various phases and tiers of California’s vaccination priority system. Officials said the county has now immunized about 45% of those 75 and older, a proportion they considered large enough to trigger a move into the 70 to 74 demographic this week.

Individuals aged 65 to 69, who make up close to 7% of the county’s population with about 34,000 people, wait anxiously for their turn. It won’t come until the many vaccine providers, large and small, make their way through the older subsets.

“I wish we could give you a specific date for 65 and older, but it depends on our overall supply level, and how quickly we can continue to vaccinate,” Shende said.

You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.