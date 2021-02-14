Dating in the coronavirus era daunting even around Valentine’s Day

Jeny Lynn is a nanny and self-described craft beer snob whose quest for companionship during the pandemic keeps running into the same roadblock.

Using a dating app called Hinge, Lynn has had no trouble finding men who share her interests. She lets them know upfront that the first few dates will be socially distanced. She cares for two children, both under 3, and often sees her mother, who suffers from a chronic lung ailment.

This news, that the relationship will not immediately take a physical turn, has a led to a string of ungallant blokes heading for the exit.

“I can’t trust them yet, I don’t know them, and I have people in my life who are high-risk,” said Lynn, 31, of Rohnert Park. “But then as soon as they see we’re not going to make out on the first date, the response is, ‘I’m going somewhere else.’ It’s disappointing. It definitely puts a damper on me wanting to date.”

The task of finding love — or, short of that, more fleeting physical connection — can be challenging enough during ordinary times. That difficulty has been compounded by the social distancing and other public health safety protocols guarding against COVID-19.

Canceled concerts, shuttered pubs, coffee shops, libraries, bowling alleys and other public places have drastically decreased the chances of spontaneous meetings, leaving online dating as the only game in town. With Valentine’s Day looming, we gathered stories from singles on the front lines of the daunting dating landscape. While it was clear from some people that the coronavirus threat has disrupted Cupid, others reminded us that love often finds a way.

The dating obstacles aren’t always a bad thing, in that it gives time to learn about someone or even can save on gas money. By forcing people to proceed more slowly than they otherwise might, the virus can serve as a kind of quality control. At the end of a long phone call with a prospective partner, Kate James of Novato learned “he was an anti-vaxxer.”

“If it wasn’t for COVID, I probably would’ve driven to Campbell” — 80 miles away in the South Bay — “and that would’ve been a huge waste of time,” James said.

Other courtships have benefited from the need, imposed by an infectious disease, to get to know and trust one another before inviting a new partner into one’s … bubble. While Lynn, James and others are still looking, some intrepid, lucky souls have found partners in the past year, COVID-19 be damned.

‘Are you COVID-worthy?’

Dating “is a risk in and of itself” said Jennifer Westcott, a marriage and family therapist in Santa Rosa. “When you add COVID to the mix, the risk is much weightier.”

For some, that risk isn’t worth it. They’ve decided to exit the dating arena, during the pandemic, taking the opportunity “to look inward, getting clear on the things they want in their life,” Westcott said.

“This is a great time to take a deeper dive, to figure those pieces out, so that on the other side of COVID they can then take a class, join a gym or a hiking group,” she said.

Those who opt to stay in the dating game must ask potential mates, she said, “Can I be isolated with you? Can I let you in my bubble? Are you COVID-worthy?”

The partner that stuck

Like Lynn, Kelly Patterson has been cautious, and was ghosted by some guys who didn’t share her concerns. “And then one day,” she said, “I matched with one that stuck.”

His name is Cody, and he’d recently returned to Santa Rosa, after serving in the Marine Corps. Shortly after they “matched,” and talked, but before they met in person, he left for a three-week training, for a new job. He called her nearly every night, from his hotel. “His roommates even knew my name,” Patterson said.

They were eager to meet, upon his return. But he’d just been on a plane, so Patterson asked him to wait one more week.

“Him being OK with that — that was something special,” she said.

Finally, five weeks after “matching,” they went on a date, to Veteran’s Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, followed by a visit to Amy’s Wicked Slush. The next day they went to Armstrong Woods. With the whole world closed, they came up with creative ideas for dates. They’ve taken up clamming in Bodega Bay, and rediscovered the charms of playing “Super Mario Bros.” on Nintendo Switch.

Being forced to go slowly helped them build a stronger foundation for their relationship.

Garage date

Melissa Geissinger, for her part, has pioneered an event she calls “the garage date.”

She and her husband separated in April. They weren’t doing well, “and the lockdown was sort of the last straw for us,” she said.