David Rabbitt stakes early lead in race for 2nd District Sonoma County supervisor

Incumbent David Rabbitt has staked out a a strong early lead in his bid for a fourth term representing Sonoma County’s 2nd supervisorial district.

Rabbitt had 58.8% of the vote to 36% for Blake Hooper and 5.3% for Kevin Hayenga as of 11:30 p.m.

The early results included a total of 10,843 votes mail-in ballots and in-person returns.

The 2nd District has 64,325 voters, according to Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, who said she expects local turnout to hit about 50%. In the 2nd District, that would mean participation by more than 32,000 voters.

Rabbitt, 61, the Board of Supervisors’ senior incumbent, would win outright if his lead holds and he earns more than 50% of the final vote. A former Petaluma City Council member and architect, he was first elected to the board in 2010.

Both Rabbitt and Hooper said there were still tens of thousands of votes to count in the race.

“It’s a good start so I’m happy with that and very grateful, honored to see tonight's results thus far,” Rabbitt said, watching results come in with family and a few friends at his Petaluma home. “I think it’s a testament to our team both at the county office doing the work and our campaign.”

Hooper, 31, is a Petaluma planning commissioner making his first run for public office.

“I have been very blessed to have a wonderful campaign team and I look forward to how the rest of this night unfolds,” Hooper said over the din of laughter from a watch party his campaign team held in Petaluma.

Hayenga, who has signaled his interest in a run for Petaluma City Council, thanked his voters for their support in a message sent over social media.

“I thank all for those who voted for me and I am looking to be back again in November,” Hayenga said.

The 2nd District includes Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati, a sliver of Rohnert Park, Bloomfield, Two Rock, and the San Pablo Bay shore out to Sears Point.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.