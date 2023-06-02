Deadline nears to vote in Giants’ All-Star Teacher Award contest

Supporters of local education have until Monday, June 5 to cast their vote for a teacher who stands to win a sizable amount of money for her Petaluma school.

Saskia Kramer Wong, director of Boost School within Cypress School in Petaluma, is one of five finalists in the 2023 All-Star Teacher Award, given out yearly by NBC Sports Bay Area along with $30,000 for the school they represent.

Wong is a specialized educator who uses her degree in Conductive Education to help students with neurological motor challenges to move and live independently. She works for Cypress School, a program of United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, whose mission is “To enhance the quality of life of people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, their families, and their communities.”

Local character Petaluma Pete is so excited for Wong’s prospects that he made a video encouraging everyone to vote for her.

“This is probably the most important video of the year,” he said, before sending viewers to nbcsports.com/bayarea/basic-page/all-star-teacher-contest, where Wong is one of the candidates.

NBC Sports Bay Area, a regional sports network co-owned by NBC and the San Francisco Giants, has presented this award for 16 years in order to recognize “middle and high school teachers in Northern and Central California for their extraordinary dedication to their students in school and in the community.”