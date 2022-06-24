Decades after first protest, longtime abortion rights supporter angered by Roe v. Wade ruling

Petaluma resident Sheri Cardo first protested in support of abortion rights in 1980 as a student at Pomona College.

At the time, she and other students were worried about the presidential campaign of Ronald Reagan, an outspoken opponent of abortion rights, Cardo said.

“We’re talking about bodily integrity, the right to do what you want with your body, so if you don’t have a right to that, you really aren’t free,” Cardo said. “There’s just no place in our society for forced birth.”

Fast-forward half a decade, after the U.S. Supreme Court draft decision was leaked in May, she found herself rallying support for the same message once again.

She was among the group of people that gathered in Petaluma in mid-May as part of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies that took place across the country after the leak, she said.

While Friday’s ruling didn’t come as a surprise, she was filled with anger and sadness over how the decision will affect young people, Cardo said.

“They deserve so much better,” Cardo said.

“I keep thinking, ‘How dare they?’” she added, referring to the Supreme Court justices.

