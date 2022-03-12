Defendants in Santa Rosa pig’s blood vandalism case appear in Sonoma County court Friday to enter new not guilty pleas

The five people accused of conspiring to smear pig’s blood last April on the former home of an expert witness in the trial of the police officer who killed George Floyd appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court Friday morning.

Four pleaded not guilty to new allegations filed by prosecutors. The fifth, Rowan Dalbey, had her felony charges reduced to misdemeanors.

Judge Mark Urioste granted Dalbey a misdemeanor diversion, meaning she will avoid trial and can have the charges dismissed or erased through completing a court-ordered program.

The other four defendants — Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry — will return to court June 8 for their preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors will attempt to convince Urioste there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

“This case is starting to unravel, and this first misdemeanor diversion shows the case was overcharged,” Lucas’s attorney Omar Figueroa said in a text message.

All five are accused of one felony count each of conspiracy to commit crimes. Metcalfe and Henry are also charged with felony vandalism in connection to the April 17, 2020 predawn vandalism of Barry Brodd’s former home on Country Manor Drive.

Brodd, an ex-Santa Rosa police officer and law enforcement trainer, testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in June 2021 of murdering George Floyd.

Prosecutors have also accused Lucas and Aumoithe of similarly vandalizing the “Agraria” hand sculpture outside the Santa Rosa Plaza the same morning.

An amended complaint filed in court Tuesday alleged new circumstances to support the conspiracy charge. Included were allegations of text messages exchanged between Aumoithe and Lucas discussing vandalizing Brodd’s house days before the incident and the defendants reserving five gallons of pig’s blood from the Sonoma County Meat Company.

Prosecutors also wrote that Lucas told others in the group chat allegedly planning the vandalism that they were “being amazing at locating people.”

No evidence of the new accusations was included in the amended complaint; prosecutors will present their evidence to establish probable cause in court in early June.

Additionally, the pleading no longer alleged that Aumoithe purchased a pig’s head.

“The case and the charges against me and Aumoithe is over charged,” Lucas, who appeared in the morning hearing by Zoom, said in a statement to The Press Democrat. “I anticipate its resolution. I remain firm in my convictions that Black lives matter, and in my respect of the sanctity of everyone’s home and safety.”

