Delights of the season at Gambonini Farmstand

The Gambonini Family Ranch now has its inaugural Farmstand at Gambonini Ranch open.

Frank and Stacey Gambonini have created a traditional outdoor fall experience with flowers, pumpkins and farm-to-table décor and delights at the you-pick harvest and onsite retail stand at 7149 Old Lakeville Road No. 3,

The site is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

A variety of pumpkins, squash, gourds, sunflowers, fall flowers Indian corn and other seasons delights are available.

Since 1913, generations of the Gambonini family have been farming the land and operating an award-winning dairy.