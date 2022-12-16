Subscribe

Delivering hope in war-torn Ukraine

Dave Lapp spent about a quarter of the year making deliveries to war-torn villages in Ukraine.|
AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 16, 2022, 9:17AM
As longtime Petaluma resident Dave Lapp sat in his living room on a bright December afternoon earlier this week, he took a long, pensive pause, looking for words to describe his experiences in southern Ukraine.

“It’s life-changing, definitely life-changing,” he said, fighting back tears. “I felt like I benefited as much as those people.”

Lapp was speaking of the people of Ukraine, where he has volunteered twice over the past year to deliver food to war-torn villages there as the country continues to be bombarded by Vladimir Putin’s Russian military.

His weeks-long missions were served alongside more than a dozen other Americans in what’s called “A Jesus Mission” – a global disaster relief initiative Lapp heard about through his involvement at Calvary Chapel Petaluma.

Lapp’s own background has been largely peaceful. He has lived in Petaluma since 1970, attending Petaluma Junior High, Kenilworth Junior High, Casa Grande High and Petaluma High schools. After high school he enlisted in the Army from 1977 to 1980, then left to earn a degree at Sonoma State University. He went on to teach physics at Tamalpais High School for more than 35 years.

After retiring in 2020, Lapp said he looked to begin what he called his “second chapter.”

After briefly considering a volunteer position with the Petaluma Police Department, last spring Lapp was attending a church service where A Jesus Mission’s recent missionary effort in Ukraine was discussed.

“So I donated some money,” he said. “And then about a week later I felt like I was being called to go there.”

In early May, Lapp had a phone interview with the initiative’s regional director, which only took about 20 minutes before the director said, “OK, just let me know when you can be here.”

Before he knew it, Lapp was on a plane to Romania. That’s where he generally stayed when he was not driving a van convoy to deliver food to Ukraine. He thought the first mission would last one month tops, but he ended up staying nine weeks.

“I was living in Romania, but then once a week we would take three or four vans and we’d make the 18-hour drive to Mykolaiv” in southern Ukraine, Lapp said. “It was just a regular pattern – get ready to go, buy food, load up the van.”

Lapp said he and his missionary group usually spent about $5,000 to $6,000 per week of donation funds on non-perishables like pasta, rice, tomato sauce and more.

The drive generally took two days, he said, and once the missionaries arrived in Ukraine, they’d spend another two to three days there before making the trek back to Romania.

“There was our contact, his name was Oleg,” Lapp said. “He’s actually the head of 30 churches in the region. And many of these churches were in little villages that had been bombed out or raided.”

Once Lapp and his crew arrived, Oleg would direct them to different villages to deliver food. Sometimes he would advise them to wear body armor, which they had not yet acquired.

“I remember this one place we visited, it was this village named Luch, and it had been (population) 2,000 people before the war started. And we got there, and there had been maybe 50 people, most of them living in bomb shelters,” Lapp said. “And we’d leave off a little bit of food at the bomb shelter. There was a tank firing the entire time we were there.”

Once back in the U.S. after his first mission, Lapp said people kept asking if, or when, he planned on going back.

“I said, ‘I don’t really have a plan to go back, but I don’t really have a plan not to go back,’” Lapp said with a laugh.

Next mission

But in September he got another call from the regional director, which led to a decision-making conversation between Lapp and his wife, Kim.

“When Kim and I talked about it the second time, she had two requirements: round-trip ticket and keep it to a month,” he said, as the couple looked at each other in agreement from across the living room.

By Oct. 12, Lapp was off again. This time, he would spend all of his time in Ukraine, since the operation had moved out of Romania. Another aspect of the food deliveries that had changed was that the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse was now supplying all the food for free.

“So it was a huge relief not to have to buy the food,” Lapp said. “And we were staying for free at this church office, which was really a three-story building. So we didn’t have to rent apartments in Romania. So I got to Mykolaiv and I was there the entire time. It was kind of dormitory style, I was with four or five other Americans.”

Lapp had to get used to everything going dark once the sun set between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Even traffic lights and street lights went out, and the missionaries had to keep their living quarters dark as well. But he had a red light that allowed him to read, which kept him busy most nights.

Lapp said the city of Mykolaiv was bombed almost every night he was there.

“You just get used to it,” he said. “I would be woken up, maybe 2 in the morning, and I heard maybe four bombs. And I woke up and just went back to sleep.”

Lapp’s wife, Kim, said while he was away, he made sure she wasn’t quite aware of the dangers he faced.

“There were times where I’d be a little worried but I would just realize that he is where he needs to be and I just have to trust that he’ll be OK,” she said.

Speaking with the Argus-Courier over the phone in November, Lapp was again struck by the disparity between his life and theirs.

“I come from a place of plenty and comfort and I bring food to people who have nothing ... so they tell me it’s a blessing for me to come to them, but for me it’s a blessing to meet their needs,” he said. “They have to live here with this. I get to come home to Petaluma.”

Guided by faith

Lapp’s time in the Army didn’t prepare him for what he witnessed in Ukraine. But he carried on and continued to serve the Ukrainian people with daily bags of food, which amounted to at least 30,000 meals per week – about 6,000 pounds of food per trip.

“They were grateful, just incredibly grateful. They would try to give us gifts,” Lapp said. “The Ukrainians, they are so resilient. They’re kind. They’re really affectionate.”

Lapp also became very appreciative for modern technology, especially Google Translate, which he and the locals would use to communicate.

“They told us things we couldn’t understand, not too many of them spoke English and we didn’t speak Ukrainian,” he said.

One particular encounter with a Ukrainian auto worker stands out to Lapp. On his first mission, he and his team had done so much driving that the vans they used to deliver food needed maintenance. One day a stabilizer bar broke, and they could drive no faster than 3 miles per hour.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do. We had a van loaded with 2,000, maybe 3,000 pounds of food,” Lapp said. “So I looked on Google Maps and asked for a repair shop, and it turned out there happened to be something about a mile and a half away. So the whole caravan drove at 3 miles per hour until we got there.”

But it wasn’t a repair shop, it was an auto parts store.

“I asked the guy through Google Translate, ‘can you fix the van?’ And he said ‘No, but I have a friend.’” Lapp said. “So he called his friend and this guy showed up on a little scooter.”

When Lapp asked the friend if he could fix the van, the man asked how much Lapp would pay him.

“I said ‘Well I have to have it fixed, so whatever it costs.’ And he said ‘Follow me,’” Lapp said.

Soon after, the van was fixed. But the mechanic took no money, pointing instead to the cross that had been displayed on the car.

“They trust God for everything,” Lapp said after wiping tears away from his face. “Their faith is not a part of their life, it is their life.”

He added, “Before I left, I felt like I was in control and I could live my life and take care of myself and deal with whatever came up. ‘Thank you, Lord, for blessing all that’ – that was kind of my attitude. But when I was over there, I couldn’t rely on myself. I couldn’t. And I became more like them. They are not self-reliant.”

Survivor’s guilt

Lapp said the second day he was back in the U.S. after his last mission, he had a sense of guilt wash over him when he stepped into his shower.

“I got in the shower and felt guilty, because I was taking a shower two days in a row,” he said. “Being able to bathe every day, it’s amazing. We’re very fortunate here.”

Lapp said he is unsure when he would serve another mission, but going back is something he would love to do, mostly because of the optimism of the people and the relationships he built when he was in Ukraine.

“They’re just confident in God to see them through this,” he said. “They smile. They don’t look sad. They’re super grateful that people are taking care of them. But they don’t look fearful, they look optimistic.”

Anyone interested in donating to or volunteering with A Jesus Mission can find more information at ajesusmission.org/ukraine.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

