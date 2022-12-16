As longtime Petaluma resident Dave Lapp sat in his living room on a bright December afternoon earlier this week, he took a long, pensive pause, looking for words to describe his experiences in southern Ukraine.

“It’s life-changing, definitely life-changing,” he said, fighting back tears. “I felt like I benefited as much as those people.”

Lapp was speaking of the people of Ukraine, where he has volunteered twice over the past year to deliver food to war-torn villages there as the country continues to be bombarded by Vladimir Putin’s Russian military.

His weeks-long missions were served alongside more than a dozen other Americans in what’s called “A Jesus Mission” – a global disaster relief initiative Lapp heard about through his involvement at Calvary Chapel Petaluma.

Lapp’s own background has been largely peaceful. He has lived in Petaluma since 1970, attending Petaluma Junior High, Kenilworth Junior High, Casa Grande High and Petaluma High schools. After high school he enlisted in the Army from 1977 to 1980, then left to earn a degree at Sonoma State University. He went on to teach physics at Tamalpais High School for more than 35 years.

After retiring in 2020, Lapp said he looked to begin what he called his “second chapter.”

After briefly considering a volunteer position with the Petaluma Police Department, last spring Lapp was attending a church service where A Jesus Mission’s recent missionary effort in Ukraine was discussed.

“So I donated some money,” he said. “And then about a week later I felt like I was being called to go there.”

In early May, Lapp had a phone interview with the initiative’s regional director, which only took about 20 minutes before the director said, “OK, just let me know when you can be here.”

Before he knew it, Lapp was on a plane to Romania. That’s where he generally stayed when he was not driving a van convoy to deliver food to Ukraine. He thought the first mission would last one month tops, but he ended up staying nine weeks.

“I was living in Romania, but then once a week we would take three or four vans and we’d make the 18-hour drive to Mykolaiv” in southern Ukraine, Lapp said. “It was just a regular pattern – get ready to go, buy food, load up the van.”

Lapp said he and his missionary group usually spent about $5,000 to $6,000 per week of donation funds on non-perishables like pasta, rice, tomato sauce and more.

The drive generally took two days, he said, and once the missionaries arrived in Ukraine, they’d spend another two to three days there before making the trek back to Romania.

“There was our contact, his name was Oleg,” Lapp said. “He’s actually the head of 30 churches in the region. And many of these churches were in little villages that had been bombed out or raided.”

Once Lapp and his crew arrived, Oleg would direct them to different villages to deliver food. Sometimes he would advise them to wear body armor, which they had not yet acquired.

“I remember this one place we visited, it was this village named Luch, and it had been (population) 2,000 people before the war started. And we got there, and there had been maybe 50 people, most of them living in bomb shelters,” Lapp said. “And we’d leave off a little bit of food at the bomb shelter. There was a tank firing the entire time we were there.”

Once back in the U.S. after his first mission, Lapp said people kept asking if, or when, he planned on going back.

“I said, ‘I don’t really have a plan to go back, but I don’t really have a plan not to go back,’” Lapp said with a laugh.

Next mission

But in September he got another call from the regional director, which led to a decision-making conversation between Lapp and his wife, Kim.

“When Kim and I talked about it the second time, she had two requirements: round-trip ticket and keep it to a month,” he said, as the couple looked at each other in agreement from across the living room.

By Oct. 12, Lapp was off again. This time, he would spend all of his time in Ukraine, since the operation had moved out of Romania. Another aspect of the food deliveries that had changed was that the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse was now supplying all the food for free.

“So it was a huge relief not to have to buy the food,” Lapp said. “And we were staying for free at this church office, which was really a three-story building. So we didn’t have to rent apartments in Romania. So I got to Mykolaiv and I was there the entire time. It was kind of dormitory style, I was with four or five other Americans.”

Lapp had to get used to everything going dark once the sun set between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Even traffic lights and street lights went out, and the missionaries had to keep their living quarters dark as well. But he had a red light that allowed him to read, which kept him busy most nights.