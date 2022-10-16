A Sonoma Valley man is hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries after he was shot at least twice Saturday night by deputies with the city of Sonoma Police Department.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The two deputies involved in the shootings have been placed on paid administrative leave, officials said, adding that their names and years of service will be released later this week.

The man was shot multiple times and was in critical condition Sunday, officials said, adding that he was initially taken to a hospital in the Sonoma Valley region but was later transferred to a Sacramento area hospital for further treatment.

Additional information about the man, who authorities described only as a white male in his 40s from the Sonoma Valley, has yet to be released and is pending the notification of his next of kin.

Authorities say the man was armed and fired a gun at least once at one of the deputies who had been investigating a 10 p.m. report of someone breaking windows out of vehicles in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Napa Street.

Responding deputies weren’t initially able to find anyone vandalizing cars in the parking lot, according to a post on the Sonoma Police Department’s Facebook page.

They did soon receive a report of a man, armed with a gun, in the 400 block of West Napa Street.

At about 10:15 p.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy found the man in a parking lot in the 100 block of West Napa Street, officials said.

The deputy told the man to drop the gun several times but, according to the Facebook statement from Sonoma police, the man refused to comply.

Officials say he shot at the deputy at least one time and the deputy returned gunfire. The man then ran south through the parking lot.

Authorities believe, based on initial information, that the deputy’s shot struck the man.

About a minute later, the man ran out of an alleyway just east of the parking lot, Sonoma police said, adding that he still had a firearm in his hand and was running in the direction of deputies.

Police said a second deputy then shot the man, who fell to the ground. They added that deputies continued to give him commands to prevent him from picking up his firearm.

After seizing the man’s gun, deputies provided medical aid and called emergency personnel to take him to an area hospital, officials said.

“Based on the circumstances of the incident,” according to the Sonoma police Facebook post, “the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office invoked the Sonoma County Critical Incident Protocol and requested the Santa Rosa Police Department and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to lead an independent investigation into the events that led to the deputy-involved shooting.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crime Team has taken over the investigation. SRPD Field & Evidence Technicians were continuing to process the crime scenes Sunday, officials said.

Investigators believe the person in the initial call about someone vandalizing cars in a parking lot and the man with a gun on West First Street is the same man that shot at the Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.

The city of Sonoma contracts for police services from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.