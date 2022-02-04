Despite declining COVID-19 cases, health officials say indoor masking rule to remain for now

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Despite a continued decline in new COVID-19 cases, Sonoma County health officials said this week they’re not ready to loosen the indoor mask rule.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the current number of new daily infections — though dramatically lower than just a few weeks ago — is still “relatively high.” COVID-19 hospitalizations, she added, also remain high, though they also are declining.

“We’re having a huge number of cases — there’s still wide spread transmission, so we need to just continue monitoring the situation,” Mase said Thursday. “We’re still at about 150 new cases per day per 100,000 people.”

But that case rate is significantly less than the peak transmission rate of 248.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 10. For much of January, the omicron surge was producing roughly 1,000 new cases a day in Sonoma County.

This week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday saw 372, 200, and 365 new cases, respectively. According to The New York Times COVID tracker, virus transmission in Sonoma County has declined 44% in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also declining. As of Wednesday, there were 88 local hospital patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis, 16 of them being treated in intensive care.

Sonoma County’s decline in virus transmission mirrors that of other Bay Area counties, as well as the state and other parts of the country. New York City, where the winter surge struck several weeks earlier than in California, now has a transmission rate of 46 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

In Sweden, government officials announced Thursday that most COVID restrictions would be lifted next week. Sweden joins a growing list of European nations, including Denmark and Norway, that are doing away with pandemic precautions for the general public.

Swedish officials said that while new COVID-19 cases continue to hit record levels, the impact on hospitals has been less than that of previous pandemic waves.

Earlier this week, amid a steady decline in new omicron cases, San Francisco Health officials eased mask restrictions for gyms and other indoor spaces with stable groups of people. San Francisco currently has a transmission rate of 113 new daily cases per 100,000 people — a 54% drop from what it was two weeks ago, according to The New York Times.

Mase on Thursday said Sonoma County’s current restrictions, including its indoor mask rule, are appropriate for the local pandemic landscape. Mase said the county, compared to others in the region, has a larger share of aging, vulnerable residents and one of the region’s lowest hospital capacities for a mid-sized metro region.

“We have a much greater proportion of vulnerable residents...and they’re the ones who are really being hit hard,” she said.

In late December, Mase removed an exemption to the county’s indoor mask rule, allowing vaccinated groups to shed their masks in some workplaces. Mase said Thursday she’s not likely to reinstate the exemption for vaccinated workers, who are also vulnerable to omicron infection.

“Omicron hasn’t changed, so there's no reason to think that we wouldn't again see outbreaks in fully-vaccinated, stable cohorts,” she said.

But as the pandemic continues to wane and virus transmission is no longer widespread, greater consideration could be given to lifting the mask mandate altogether for the general public, she said. It’s likely to remain for congregate living, health care settings, homeless shelters and corrections facilities, she added.

While no immediate changes are expected to the indoor mask rule, the county’s restrictions on large gatherings are expected to expire next week, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.