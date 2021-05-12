Despite pandemic losses, Petaluma officials poised to adopt a new budget flush with revenue

Petaluma is poised to pass a budget with substantial revenue increases, leveraging new sales tax dollars to reverse a decade-long trend of budget cuts and counter the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

Although the city is still facing down $4.9 million in projected revenue losses from the pandemic, including $3.3 million over the next year, a voter-approved sales tax increase has sent Petaluma’s general fund soaring by 15%. City leaders discussed the newfound cash flow during a Monday workshop.

The 1-cent sales tax known as Measure U was approved by voters last fall, and is set to bolster city revenues by $13 million per year. The boost will push Petaluma’s general fund to $61.38 million in the coming year and allow the city to move forward with plans to increase staffing and address long-simmering infrastructure woes.

Mayor Teresa Barrett, recalling her first budget approval meetings 14 years ago, said the city’s virtual budget workshop Monday was the first time she and her colleagues have been able to discuss where to invest funds, rather than where in the budget they could cut costs.

“Everything that has been put off, we’ve put off. Every year we’ve had to cut something,” Barrett said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Now we’re in a place where we can start addressing those things and how to move our city forward.”

About $2.5 million collected during the second quarter of this year has already been funneled to a range of programs and projects, including the Petaluma Community Center renovation, city technology upgrades and investments in homelessness services.

Without the new tax revenue, the city would have faced a $6.4 million annual deficit during each of the next five years, a more than $30 million shortfall that comes alongside a drop in revenue incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, which harmed the city’s retail, tourism and housing tax bases.

“That $6 million deficit is no longer, hopefully for many years into the future,” Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said at Monday night’s meeting.

Officials say years of meager revenue growth has deteriorated city staffing levels, shelved community policing programs and slowed emergency response times. The disinvestment has also led to crumbling infrastructure that includes not just city roads, but also neglected city facilities and outdated equipment, according to city documents.

The Petaluma City Council will revisit budget discussions and vote to adopt the plan at its June 7 meeting. Residents will have a chance to discuss long-term priorities during the city’s goals and priorities workshop scheduled the following Monday.

“We can breathe a sigh of relief, and now we can discuss where we can go with these funds and how we want to move forward,” Barrett said.

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.