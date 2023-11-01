As the city continues its discussion on the Appellation Hotel project proposed for downtown Petaluma, a final community meeting organized by the developers is being held Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at downtown’s Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma Blvd. N.

That meeting precedes a discussion on “story poles” planned for the upcoming Nov. 6 City Council meeting, as city leaders prepare for a future vote for a downtown overlay district that could lay the groundwork for the new, multi-story hotel proposed for the empty lot at the corner of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard N.

"Story poles“ are wooden poles or PVC pipes constructed to frame out a proposed development project, used to “evaluate the potential visual effects of a proposed project” and show what the structure would look like, according to a city staff report.

Council member Mike Healy called for the discussion on story poles. The cost to install such a construct could come to approximately $62,865 plus permit costs, according to the city staff report.

The proposed Downtown Housing & Economic Opportunity Overlay District would potentially change existing zoning rules to ultimately make way for the proposed 93-room, 6-story Appellation Hotel to be built at 2 Petaluma Blvd. S. Newport Beach-based EKN Development and Appellation Hotels, co-founded by Chef Charlie Palmer, are behind the proposed hotel.

A City Council vote on the district is tentatively planned for its Dec. 4 meeting.

The overlay district would encompass three areas within a 10-block region bound by Washington Street, Petaluma Boulevard, D Street and Howard and Liberty Streets, according to a city staff report.

Within those parameters, the overlay will allow for an increase to the maximum allowed building height, increase floor-to-area ratio and lot coverage, reduce building setbacks and establish minimum required step backs for upper floors, according to the report.

