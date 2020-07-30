Developments in local developments

Recently, there have been some big developments with big developments in Petaluma.

The city is grappling with a housing shortage that has raised the cost of living and squeezed many working class families. The solution to the regional housing crisis is for Bay Area cities to build more housing, and Petaluma is doing its part, approving hundreds of residential units in the past five years.

But groundbreaking on several projects has lagged. In some cases, land has sat vacant years after receiving approval. The reasons vary by development, but usually involve bureaucratic red tape, the high cost of construction, or a combination of both.

Petaluma, like other Sonoma County cities, is hemmed by a voter approved urban growth boundary designed to prevent urban sprawl. In most cases, development is prevented outside city limits. This has led to Petaluma approving new developments within the city.

These infill developments improve often blighted parcels and add residential units closer to shops, services and transit, encouraging less driving.

There are at least 10 such infill parcels with developments in various stages of approval or construction. Several have undergone visible changes recently, while others are coming together behind the scenes. Here is a recap of some of the major projects in the works in Petaluma.

Work began late last year on the Riverfront development bordered by the Petaluma River, Highway 101 and Hopper Street. The Courtyard Marriott hotel in the project is nearing completion, and Tri Pointe recently started work on a handful of houses, likely the model homes in the 134-unit single family housing development. Other phases of the Riverfront development call for 39 townhomes, 100 apartment units and commercial space.

Across the river, construction work continues on the Quarry Heights project. KB Homes has already built 142 townhomes and is working on the final 90 single family homes at the top of the hill.

City officials recently got an early look at a development next to Riverfront owned by Scannell Properties. The project on a 40-acre former industrial site next to the Petaluma River is early in the development process, but plans call for 275 housing units and commercial space, including the future headquarters for Amy’s Kitchen.

Closer to downtown Petaluma, developer AG Spanos Corp. just broke ground on the North River Apartments, 184 units between Petaluma Boulevard and Water Street. The City Council this month signed off on a final bureaucratic move to relocate some utilities, and now work has begun to extend Water Street and Oak Street before building construction can begin.

Two other downtown developments are not nearly as far along in the process. The Haystack mixed-use development between East Washington and D streets is approved for 178 units and commercial space. But developer Pacifica Companies has had trouble financing the project that is $30 million over the initial budget.

Developer Hines debuted plans earlier this year for a 405-unit mixed-use project on an adjacent parcel next to the SMART station. But that project is tied to an east side development at Corona Road next to a future SMART station. Lomas Partners, which is working with Hines on the project, has until mid-November to close escrow on the SMART-owned downtown property.

Lomas Partners’ other linked project at Corona Road is currently tied up in an environmental lawsuit. The city approved 110 single family homes on the property, but opponents said it was not dense enough to benefit from the future commuter rail station on the site. The city has reportedly had initial discussions with an affordable housing developer about taking over the project, which could entice opponents to drop the lawsuit.

Another Petaluma development is beset by an environmental lawsuit. The City Council in February approved the 180-unit Sid Commons apartments at the end of Graylawn Avenue, overturning the Planning Commission’s denial. The applicant, J. Cyril Johnson Investment Corp., considerably scaled back the project from an original proposal of 280 units. Still, opponents sued, saying the development would damage the nearby upper Petaluma River.

The Planning Commission this month signed off on the Riverbend housing project just down river from Sid Commons. Applicant Steven J. Lafranchi & Associates has proposed 30 single family homes on the vacant lot on Madison Street next to the Clover Sonoma facility.

All told, these major developments will add 1,725 new housing units in Petaluma. And that does not include all affordable housing proposals from Burbank Housing, PEP Housing and MidPen Housing on Petaluma boulevard.

These new additions, all within Petaluma’s borders, will put a dent in the city’s housing needs and start to ease housing costs, which have gotten out of hand.