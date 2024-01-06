Talk about coming full circle.

When Harvard University political scientist Daniel Ziblatt arrives at the Occidental Center for the Arts next week to discuss his latest book, the New York Times bestselling “Tyranny of the Minority,” he’ll feel very much at home — not just because the program is already sold-out.

Ziblatt grew up in Occidental, whose Center for the Arts exists on the site of the old Harmony Elementary School. (The school is now 2 miles south on Bohemian Highway.) The auditorium where he’ll be speaking, Ziblatt believes, was once his first-grade classroom.

While all 140 auditorium seats are spoken for, according to organizers of the Jan. 12 event scheduled to begin at 7 pm, some limited seating may be available in the lobby, where spectators can watch remotely.

Daniel’s father, the late David Ziblatt, was a longtime Sonoma State University professor. His mother, Susan, a prominent advocate for the elderly and former executive director of Sonoma County’s Ombudsman Program, Senior Advocacy Services, still lives in west county.

After graduating from Pomona College, then earning a Ph.D. at UC Berkeley in 2002, Daniel Ziblatt began teaching at Harvard, where he’s now Eaton Professor of Government, as well as the director of the university’s Center for European Studies.

Ziblatt and fellow Harvard professor Steven Levitsky collaborated on the 2018 book “How Democracies Die” — also a New York Times bestseller.

Ziblatt studies Europe, while Levitsky’s area of expertise is Latin America. In the 2016 rise of Donald Trump, they saw parallels to the places they studied.

“We knew how events unfolded in those places, as authoritarianism dismantled democracy,” Ziblatt said in a recent phone interview.

“We wanted to send a warning to readers and fellow citizens, that this is what happens when democracy gets into trouble. That’s why we wrote that book.”

After reading “How Democracies Die,” people often asked the authors, “What can we do about this?”

Their sequel, “Tyranny of the Minority” released in September, “provides part of the answer,” Ziblatt said. Indeed, its final chapter features 15 proposals, ranging from abolishing the electoral college, to weakening the filibuster, ending lifetime tenure for Supreme Court justices and reforming the Senate to make it “more proportional to the population of each state.”

Before listing those proposals, however, “we needed to do a deeper diagnosis of what had gone wrong,” said Ziblatt. This book is an effort to grapple with that.”

Turning away from democracy

On Jan. 6, Americans witnessed “a violent insurrection, incited by the president of the United States Four years of democratic decline had culminated in an attempted coup,” wrote Levitsky and Ziblatt.

They’d studied efforts to overturn elections all over the world, “from France and Spain to Ukraine and Russia to the Philippines, Peru, and Venezuela. But we never imagined we’d see them here,” they wrote.

“Nor did we ever imagine that one of America’s two major parties would turn away from democracy in the twenty-first century.”

As Mitt Romney said in September, “A very large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.”

People on both sides of the upcoming presidential election, likely to pit incumbent president Joe Biden against former president Donald Trump, are convinced that democracy will hang in the balance Nov. 5, 2024.

That level of polarization “is why we’re in such trouble,” said Ziblatt.

“A sign of democracy deconsolidating is when both sides view the other’s victory as an existential threat to democracy.”

‘Democracy’s assassins’

“Tyranny of the Minority” proposes a set of three criteria to evaluate politicians:

• Do you accept the results of elections?

• Do you engage in violence?

• Do you distance yourself from those who reject election results and commit violence?

Using those basic criteria, said Ziblatt, “it’s pretty clear that the Republican party today is a problem. It has major elements within the party that violate those cardinal rules of democracy.”

What’s clear from their research, he added, “is that democracy gets into trouble not just because of people in military fatigues attacking Congress buildings.

“I mean, that’s a problem. “But if you look at the 1920s and ‘30s in Europe, and the 1960s and ‘70s in Latin America, the bigger problem is actually the mainstream politicians who go along with it, who abdicate their position of responsibility. That’s when democracy gets into trouble.”

As he and his co-author write, “Democracy’s assassins always have accomplices.”