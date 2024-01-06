Diagnosing the dysfunction: Harvard professor, Occidental native returns home to discuss latest book

“Our institutions will not save democracy,” writes Daniel Ziblatt in “Tyranny of the Minority.”|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2024, 5:00PM
Updated 28 minutes ago

Talk about coming full circle.

When Harvard University political scientist Daniel Ziblatt arrives at the Occidental Center for the Arts next week to discuss his latest book, the New York Times bestselling “Tyranny of the Minority,” he’ll feel very much at home — not just because the program is already sold-out.

Ziblatt grew up in Occidental, whose Center for the Arts exists on the site of the old Harmony Elementary School. (The school is now 2 miles south on Bohemian Highway.) The auditorium where he’ll be speaking, Ziblatt believes, was once his first-grade classroom.

While all 140 auditorium seats are spoken for, according to organizers of the Jan. 12 event scheduled to begin at 7 pm, some limited seating may be available in the lobby, where spectators can watch remotely.

Daniel’s father, the late David Ziblatt, was a longtime Sonoma State University professor. His mother, Susan, a prominent advocate for the elderly and former executive director of Sonoma County’s Ombudsman Program, Senior Advocacy Services, still lives in west county.

After graduating from Pomona College, then earning a Ph.D. at UC Berkeley in 2002, Daniel Ziblatt began teaching at Harvard, where he’s now Eaton Professor of Government, as well as the director of the university’s Center for European Studies.

Ziblatt and fellow Harvard professor Steven Levitsky collaborated on the 2018 book “How Democracies Die” — also a New York Times bestseller.

Ziblatt studies Europe, while Levitsky’s area of expertise is Latin America. In the 2016 rise of Donald Trump, they saw parallels to the places they studied.

“We knew how events unfolded in those places, as authoritarianism dismantled democracy,” Ziblatt said in a recent phone interview.

“We wanted to send a warning to readers and fellow citizens, that this is what happens when democracy gets into trouble. That’s why we wrote that book.”

After reading “How Democracies Die,” people often asked the authors, “What can we do about this?”

Their sequel, “Tyranny of the Minority” released in September, “provides part of the answer,” Ziblatt said. Indeed, its final chapter features 15 proposals, ranging from abolishing the electoral college, to weakening the filibuster, ending lifetime tenure for Supreme Court justices and reforming the Senate to make it “more proportional to the population of each state.”

Before listing those proposals, however, “we needed to do a deeper diagnosis of what had gone wrong,” said Ziblatt. This book is an effort to grapple with that.”

Turning away from democracy

On Jan. 6, Americans witnessed “a violent insurrection, incited by the president of the United States Four years of democratic decline had culminated in an attempted coup,” wrote Levitsky and Ziblatt.

They’d studied efforts to overturn elections all over the world, “from France and Spain to Ukraine and Russia to the Philippines, Peru, and Venezuela. But we never imagined we’d see them here,” they wrote.

“Nor did we ever imagine that one of America’s two major parties would turn away from democracy in the twenty-first century.”

As Mitt Romney said in September, “A very large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.”

People on both sides of the upcoming presidential election, likely to pit incumbent president Joe Biden against former president Donald Trump, are convinced that democracy will hang in the balance Nov. 5, 2024.

That level of polarization “is why we’re in such trouble,” said Ziblatt.

“A sign of democracy deconsolidating is when both sides view the other’s victory as an existential threat to democracy.”

‘Democracy’s assassins’

“Tyranny of the Minority” proposes a set of three criteria to evaluate politicians:

• Do you accept the results of elections?

• Do you engage in violence?

• Do you distance yourself from those who reject election results and commit violence?

Using those basic criteria, said Ziblatt, “it’s pretty clear that the Republican party today is a problem. It has major elements within the party that violate those cardinal rules of democracy.”

What’s clear from their research, he added, “is that democracy gets into trouble not just because of people in military fatigues attacking Congress buildings.

“I mean, that’s a problem. “But if you look at the 1920s and ‘30s in Europe, and the 1960s and ‘70s in Latin America, the bigger problem is actually the mainstream politicians who go along with it, who abdicate their position of responsibility. That’s when democracy gets into trouble.”

As he and his co-author write, “Democracy’s assassins always have accomplices.”

They focus on politicians who are “semi-loyal” to the idea of a democratic republic.

Such half-patriots “try to have it both ways, claiming to support democracy” while “turning a blind eye to violence of antidemocratic extremism.

Source of the dysfunction

The authors are not attacking conservative politics, Ziblatt emphasized. His 2017 book “Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy,” makes the case that, dating back to the 19th century, “conservative parties are essential for democracy. You need parties committed to democracy on the right and the left, representing all segments of society,” he said.

Much of the dysfunction plaguing American politics, the authors argue, is the result of the systemic problem identified in their book’s title.

In most democracies around the world, Ziblatt noted, around one-third of that national electorate votes for “radical right, anti-democratic parties, whether it’s the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, the United States.”

What’s unique about the U.S., he added — “and the reason we’ve gotten into so much trouble — is that we have a political system and set of institutions that give that 35% outsized weight.”

In no other Western European democracy has one of those far-right parties “governed unilaterally without being in a coalition.”

That was the case in America during the Trump administration, thanks to a system “that overrepresents political minorities,” said Ziblatt.

“When that minority is authoritarian, then we get into trouble.”

Reform could take a generation

The fixes offered in the final chapter are not “a random wish list designed to benefit one political party over another,” he said. They are, rather, “a set of reforms intended to give more power to majorities.”

The first reform calls for a constitutional amendment establishing a right to vote “to provide a solid basis to litigate voting restrictions.”

If that seems far-fetched, it shouldn’t, said Ziblatt, who pointed out that, following the Constitutional Convention in 1787, George Washington wrote to his nephew, saying — here the professor is paraphrasing — “the Constitution’s an imperfect document. It’s up to future generations to improve it.”

For a long time, that’s how it went. “We forget that in the U.S., there was a long tradition of Constitutional reform,” he said.

“But around 1970, we stopped doing that.”

He suggests starting with filibuster reform of the sort torpedoed two years ago by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

With such reform, it then becomes possible to pass reforms to voting rights. “And then it’s possible to think about reforms to the judicial system.”

With the polarization in America today, reform will have to be incremental, “and it may take a generation,” he said.

“But unless we change the rules of the game, we’re going to continue to find ourselves in this crisis.”

As he and Levitsky write, “Our institutions will not save democracy. We will have to save it ourselves.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor