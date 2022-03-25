Did pre-COVID budget cuts affect Sonoma County’s pandemic response?

It seems almost inconceivable now.

In 2019, a year before anyone had heard of COVID-19 Sonoma County officials were exploring a proposal to close down the county’s public health lab to save money.

The idea was quickly scrapped when the pandemic hit, but former county staff members say the proposal reflected a pre-COVID mindset that sought a shift in the mission of county health services. In essence, community-based prevention programs would be sacrificed to pay for those the county is legally required to provide.

That shift, in part, led to an exodus of numerous top health care employees in the two years before the pandemic hit, as well as instability at the top of the organization.

And critics say a greater focus on public health prevention could have laid crucial groundwork for some of the outreach efforts in those communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic, including immigrants and Latino, black and other minority residents.

Sonoma County wasn’t alone. Despite ominous brushes with other epidemics like swine flu and bird flu and other rapidly mutating viruses over the past 20 years, local public health agencies across the country have been chronically underfunded for years, experts say, leaving many flat-footed in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As California’s only public health lab between San Francisco and Humboldt counties, Sonoma County’s facility on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa is one of only 14 labs in the state that are part of a federal network of laboratories that can respond to biological and chemical threats and other public health emergencies.

Over the past two years, it has informed the lifesaving work of the local health officer, epidemiologists, public health nurses, medical workers, educators, local businesses and just about everyone else battling the virus.

And now, with the benefit of hindsight, county leaders are once again reciting the mantra of public health prevention, including plans to build a new combined public health lab and morgue, with major costs, projected to be $30 million, expected to be covered by the federal government.

New leadership

According to interviews with several former health services employees, much of the cost cutting happened under the leadership of former Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, who proposed the closure of the local lab before the pandemic.

Robinson, who left Sonoma County a year ago and is now public health director in Harris County, Texas, which includes Houston, did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

Her replacement, Tina Rivera, who was appointed interim director of health services after Robinson’s departure last spring, said she was not part of the discussions to close the public health lab.

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Rivera, who became permanent health services director in February, acknowledged some of the department’s management problems, as well as lessons learned during the pandemic.

“In every single disaster, our communities of color, our marginalized communities, bear the greatest burden,” Rivera said. “This pandemic, like no other really day-lighted the health inequities that we saw in our marginalized communities.”

She said she is committed to strengthening her department’s presence in those communities, as well as changing the agency’s “top-down” management structure to one that is more inclusive of rank-and-file expertise.

“A top-down organization is so ineffective,” she said. “The voices of everyone in our organization is so important. And there must be a focus and a communication to our staff — that every position is important that their voice.”

A crisis foretold

The mission of the county’s health services department has evolved dramatically since the days when it operated the old county hospital on Chanate Road. In the late 1990s, Sutter Health took over the hospital under a contract with the county that required the medical provider to continue providing certain services.

Over the years, the county health services department moved away from providing direct medical services. The county’s long-term psychiatric hospital, also on Chanate Road, closed in 2007, and the Sutter-operated hospital closed in 2014.

Without such facilities, local health officials were faced with having to redefine their role in the community, said former Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a longtime health care advocate.

“We were asking if we’re not going to be a hospital, what are we?” she said.

In the years following the closure of the county’s general and psychiatric hospitals, the health services agency turned to local “community partners” to address such issues such as smoking cessation, maternal and child programs and initiatives aimed at curbing the sale of unhealthy foods.