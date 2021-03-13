Disabled, compromised residents eligible for vaccine Monday in Sonoma County

— Providing adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

— Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.

People who have a developmental disability or “other significant, high-risk disability” will be eligible for the vaccine if one or more of the following criteria applies:

People aged 16 to 64 will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday if they have one or more of the following severe health conditions:

Approximately 4.4 million Californians aged 16 and older will become eligible for coronavirus vaccinations Monday on the basis of their physical disabilities and high-risk medical conditions. It’s a long-awaited opportunity for those vulnerable populations, but there is widespread concern the lack of required verification will encourage eager residents to jump their place in line for a shot of vaccine.

“It’s definitely a concern,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief. “As we’ve seen from the beginning, there’s a lot of desire for the vaccine. And that’s a good thing. I would just hope people understand the situation, that the entire health of our community really does rely on vaccinating the most vulnerable first.”

The list of eligibility conditions includes cancer, severe and chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, extreme obesity and Down syndrome, among others. Some categories are not as clearly defined. The California Department of Public Health directs providers to vaccinate those for whom “a COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; or acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.”

One of the state’s goals in identifying these risks is ensuring the homebound have access to vaccine. Shende said the county is on the cusp of launching a program to deliver that service to the homes of those who need it.

California declined to follow the lead of some states and will not make smokers automatically eligible. The state does not anticipate adding additional underlying conditions to the eligibility list in the coming weeks, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.

The drive to immunize Californians with physical and developmental ailments is long overdue, said Richard Skaff, a prominent disabilities advocate who lives in Guerneville.

“I’m pleased to see it happening now,” Skaff said. “It should have happened a lot earlier.”

But the huge influx of potential vaccine recipients comes with worries that the sign-up process will invite dishonesty. “To protect confidentiality, verification documentation of the diagnosis or type of disability is not required,” reads guidance from the state Department of Public Health. Instead, making an appointment will require only “self-attestation” of a high-risk condition.

The decision to remove potential barriers to vaccination makes sense. Beyond the privacy rules cited by the state, some of the newly eligible conditions are hard to demonstrate, especially for those who don’t have a regular primary care physician.

“I don’t know what’s right,” said Skaff, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a 35-foot fall from a tree and uses a wheelchair for mobility. “Maybe if we had done this sooner, verification would have been a good thing. There’s no time for that now.”

With self-attestation as the rule, health officials’ primary weapon of enforcement may be relying on citizens to act honestly and refrain from claiming eligibility for which they don’t qualify.

“It’s amazing people have no moral weather vane to direct themselves,” Skaff said of line jumpers. “I don’t know why people would do that. I understand it’s frightening. But to take advantage of someone else’s right, when those people have a well-known reason to have priority, how do you even tell people not to do that?”

Whether because of personal connections or access to the technology necessary for booking appointments, the wealthy have benefited disproportionately from California’s vaccination campaign so far. That was the driving force behind the state’s recently announced equity standard, which reserves 40% of all vaccine doses for ZIP codes in the lowest socioeconomic quartile.

As of Friday afternoon, 31.1% of those living in the highest quartile had received at least one dose of vaccine, as opposed to 18.4% of the lowest quartile — despite the latter being more likely to live in overcrowded settings and hold jobs that don’t permit them to work from home.

Many are convinced line-cutting already is rampant here. Social media abounds with anecdotes of people misrepresenting themselves on attestations while booking vaccination appointments at CVS, in particular.

A CVS representative confirmed the pharmacy chain will use California’s self-reporting guidelines as it registers those with underlying conditions, as it has been doing for age eligibility. That doesn’t satisfy Jim Hubbell, 56, of Santa Rosa. He made a vaccination appointment at Grace Pavilion at the fairgrounds for Thursday, booking his slot through the CalVax website and, he insists, providing accurate information throughout the process.