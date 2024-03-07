Though the city of Petaluma has made headway on several of its stated goals such as increased tenant protections, other major goals and projects with broad public support still have major funding gaps.

The assessment came as part of an hours-long City Council discussion on future city goals – held during the most recent council meeting on Monday, Feb. 26 – with some council members voicing support for complete street infrastructure, retail cannabis and forward momentum on the city’s General Plan.

The council members did not hold a vote, but gave staff an idea on the goals and projects they’d like to prioritize in the next two fiscal years.

City Manager Peggy Flynn presented the city’s current top 10 list alongside “additional” high-interest projects, all of which were divided into four categories: Capital Improvement Projects; Legislation/Policy; Policies, Programs, Plans; and Organizational Health.

The city’s existing goals were first developed in 2022 and then renewed in 2023, according to a city staff report.

“Our city has never been stronger and more fiscally sound than it is now and our focus should be on doing a few things really well and knocking it out the park, rather than diluting our efforts and taking too long to achieve what can and needs to be done immediately,” Flynn said at the presentation’s start. “Which is a lot.”

Funding gaps

The downtown trestle project, one of the top 10 goals, is estimated to cost about $925,000 in total. But there is a roughly $700,000 funding gap that must be closed before the city can bring it to shovel-ready status, said Christopher Bolt, director of the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department.

And yet, to be competitive for grant funding, the trestle needs to reach shovel-ready status, said Gina Benedetti-Petnic, the department’s assistant director.

Near the discussion’s start, council member Mike Healy also brought up concerns regarding a multimillion-dollar funding gap for the Caulfield crosstown connector, which is estimated to cost $110 million.

An “additional” project not under the original top 10 list, the crosstown connector is currently 30% funded with an $85 million funding gap, Bolt said. Steps to bring the project to shovel-ready status are underway, however this is “pending funding,” according to a staff report, which also outlined details on the status of other notable projects.

Also, in the wake of Petaluma taking over management of its fairgrounds property, the city is looking for $500,000 to fund a fairgrounds master plan, improvements and staffing, according to the report.

In addition, projects like the public safety facilities proposed at that property will need to identify “long-range” funding. An amount was not specified in the report.

What’s to come

By the end of the fiscal year, policy development is expected to be complete for tree preservation regulations, updated city policies and procedures, and integrated pest management.

However, staffing and funding were “limiting factors” for a number of goals, including housing, an active transportation plan and downtown investments and beautification, according to a city staff report.

City council members Brian Barnacle, Dennis Pocekay, Janice Cader Thompson and John Shribbs voiced support for the city’s complete streets program – street upgrades for all users regardless of mode of travel that most notably includes bike lane improvements.

Under the plan, the city will continue to prioritize quick-build projects – like the improved bike lanes and traffic calming measures currently installed on a portion of Rainier Avenue. Cader Thompson and Shribbs both wanted to see a quick build installed on the entire length of the road before the city installs new water pipes, paves the roads next year, and a permanent fixture is installed.

The city’s “retail cannabis regulations are the next major legislative/regulatory priority for the City Attorney’s Office,” the report said. Council is scheduled to discuss cannabis regulations, one of the city’s top 10 goals, at its March 11 meeting.

Capital improvements

Council will have a chance to further discuss capital improvement projects “holistically” in May, Flynn said.

Other improvement projects discussed that evening that were not on the list of top 10 goals included: revisiting a possible parking ordinance, considering a leaf blower ordinance, incentives for affordable housing, universal basic income, and downtown beautification.

Policy, programs, plans

In the policy, programs and plans realm, staff intends to return with an update on what’s happened since the city took over the fairgrounds property, and will share that with the public in the near future, Flynn said.

Council members signaled they wanted more information on a few open space acquisition projects as well, including Cedar Grove Park and La Cresta Ridge. Council members also discussed the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s Petaluma North station, plans for a future day labor center, downtown investments and streamlining the permitting of electrification projects.

Organizational health

For the city’s organizational health goals, which include police oversight as well as diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, Flynn said staff would return to council with more specifics for the next two years.

Staff will return to City Council on April 15 to consider the goals priority list, Flynn said. The next council meeting is scheduled March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at 11 English Street.

“It’s a lot. So I appreciate everybody’s patience. I realize it doesn’t seem like the city gets things done as quickly, but if we can focus on a few every year, we can get a lot more done,” Flynn said at the close of the meeting.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.