Speaking to a capacity crowd in the lobby of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Friday, Herman G. Hernandez came out swinging at the state of policing in Sonoma County.

“What if the law enforcement culture and the law enforcement system treated people of color the same way they treat their own?” the Los Cien director asked. “How would law enforcement look in Sonoma County and in our nation?”

Hernandez brought up the deeply rooted American legacy of law enforcement, which has helped perpetuate systems of inequality, from the Jim Crow era to the persecution of Indigenous communities to the Chinese Exclusion Act to harassment at gay clubs.

“It’s rather intimidating to be up here, giving you this kind of message,” Hernandez said, glancing at the law enforcement in attendance. “But it is necessary if we’re going to change. … This is not a problem of a few bad apples. What we have is a cultural problem.”

As Hernandez noted, this was a rare joint appearance by Sonoma County’s top law enforcement officials — in this case, Sheriff Eddie Engram, Santa Rosa Police Department Chief John Cregan and District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

The trio would spend most of the next 90 minutes answering questions about mental health trauma, cultural awareness, gun violence, homelessness and other hot-button topics in a roundtable discussion billed as Commitment to Law Enforcement Equity. But with most of the questions allowing the panelists to frame their offices’ achievements, the conversation rarely had the teeth of Hernandez’s opening remarks.

The discussion was part of an ongoing series sponsored by Los Cien, an organization whose mission is to elevate Latino pride and equity in Sonoma County through dialogue. Upcoming events will include talks focusing on environmental justice (April 21) and mental health within the LGBTQ Latino community (May 19).

One notable audience member Friday, Santa Rosa City Council member Eddie Alvarez, called the presentation “the first of many steps.”

“I don’t expect this message to ever reach the streets,” Alvarez said. “And if it ever does happen, I’ll never expect the streets to care where it came from. It just has to happen. And until that’s actually proven in the streets, it’s all words.”

The topics were far-ranging during the discussion, which was moderated by Ernesto Olivares, a retired police lieutenant, former Santa Rosa mayor and current regional manager of government and public affairs for Providence. They included school resource officers, community policing, sideshow enforcement, and racial disparities in arrests and prosecutions.

The answers provided by the county’s top cops painted a picture of a deep commitment to cultural equity, and significant strides toward attaining that goal.

Cregan, the police chief, said his department was “leading the state of California” in developing a civilian mental health response team. He noted that SRPD mandates Spanish-language training, and highlighted community outreach. SRPD representatives, Cregan said, have recently met with cannabis industry leaders, members of the Jewish community (in response to dissemination of antisemitic propaganda) and schools.

“We were one of the first 100 agencies in the United States to sign a ‘30 by 30’ pledge,” Cregan said. “And that was talking about how by 2030, we want 30% of our police academy to be represented by female trainees.”

Engram, who was sworn in as Sonoma County sheriff on Jan. 4, emphasized the cultural competency training his deputies undergo, and the many community groups he has addressed in the past six weeks in an effort to attract a more diverse pool of recruits.

“When I talk about diversity, yes, I’m talking about people of color. But I’m also talking about diversity of thought,” Engram said. “We can’t all have groupthink. Whenever I sit in a room with my staff, and I’m talking and they all agree with me, I’ve done something wrong.”

Rodriguez, the district attorney, won the most style points with her barbed humor — such as when she chided Engram for not showing up to a Justice Partners meeting, or when she responded to a question about charges that are never prosecuted by saying, “Any officers who complain are whiners.”

But Rodriguez pointed to achievements, too. For example, she talked about how her office actively works with health providers to get assistance to victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, including help with visa applications if appropriate.

“We don’t care if you have papers or not,” Rodriguez said. “People are really afraid of even coming to court, because there might be an ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) sweep. And it’s tragic.”

If the conversation occasionally felt like a recruiting pitch from Rodriguez, Engram and Cregan, that became more explicit at the end of the event when each of them, in turn, urged members of the public to apply for open positions.

“Our lawyers make way more money,” Rodriguez quipped.

“Not with overtime,” Engram shot back.

Audience members were invited to submit questions to the law enforcement leaders via an online forum.

They were hard-hitting, including a query to Engram about releasing the full bodycam video from a recent traffic stop. The person detained in that stop, Jason Anglero-Wyrick, claimed he was targeted after reaching a $1.3 million settlement with the county in connection to injuries he sustained when attacked by a Sheriff’s Office dog during a 2020 arrest. Engram’s office posted 41 minutes of that encounter Thursday, leaving out an additional 15 minutes.

Those audience questions didn’t make it to the stage, however.

“I would like to see the questions that were not answered, answered online and made available to the public,” Ty Mooney, director of marketing and events for Sonoma County Alliance, said after observing the event. “I think there’s a lot with what happened last weekend that was not brought up.”

She and her friend Lyndsey Burcina, a job coordinator for ServiceMaster Restore, praised Los Cien and the law enforcement officials for “a good introduction.” But they want to see measurable actions rather than hopeful words.

That was Eddie Alvarez’s view as well. He talked about getting pulled over while campaigning for city council. The first question from the officer who stopped him, Alvarez said, was, “Are you on probation?” That sort of interaction breeds mistrust, the Roseland representative said, and it’s up to police to mend it.

“I’ve said it many times,” Alvarez noted. “We hold an olive branch, they hold a gun. It’s not the same conversation.”

