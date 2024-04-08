‘Disheartening’: False gun threat rumors affect 4 Petaluma schools

A fraught week for students and staff at some Petaluma schools was capped by “rumors circulated on social media” of a possible school shooting last Friday at four local campuses, resulting in reduced attendance at those schools on the day before spring break.

Administrators issued their first district-wide notice of a rumored threat at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4, with Superintendent Matthew Harris stating that “It has been an emotionally draining week for many of us, and I am saddened to have to share any disturbing updates.”

However, he continued, earlier that day, “Principal Justin Mori informed the Kenilworth Junior High School community that rumors had been reported regarding a possible school shooting” on Friday, April 5.

Harris went on to say that the Petaluma Police Department investigated and “feels confident these rumors regarding a possible school shooting are unsubstantiated,” and that school would continue normally at Kenilworth on Friday.

Less than an hour later on Thursday night, Harris sent a follow-up message stating that “Petaluma City Schools and the Petaluma Police Department have now received copycat reports of the threat of school shootings on Friday, April 5th, at Kenilworth Junior High School, Petaluma Junior High School, Casa Grande High School, and Petaluma High School. These threats are being posted and shared on social media.”

Although police found all of the threats to be not credible, and district officials allowed Friday’s school day to continue normally, students at some of the affected schools said the threats led to noticeably decreased attendance Friday.

Petaluma City Schools administrators were not available this week to give precise numbers on Friday’s attendance due to spring break starting on Monday. Class is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 15.

Reached by phone Friday, Harris reiterated that police and administrators “have not found any evidence” that the threat was real at Kenilworth or any of the other schools. He attributed the rumors to a few students “taking advantage of a moment of vulnerability for our community, and making it worse. And that’s disheartening for me. We need to work on building empathy.”

The school week beginning Monday, April 1 kicked off with an intentionally stressful event at Petaluma High School: an “Every 15 Minutes” program in which a fake DUI crash is presented featuring student participants. The two-day program included an elaborately staged fatal crash with police and fire crews responding to the scene, and was followed Tuesday with a school-wide assembly in which the fake crash’s “deceased” students were mourned.

Not long after that tearful event concluded Tuesday afternoon, a nearby resident having a mental health crisis presented a terrifying scene for several students and staff after she wandered into the Petaluma High School gymnasium naked and covered in her own blood. First responders arrived to rush the person to a nearby hospital while crews cleaned up the evacuated gym and surrounding area.

Then on Wednesday, students at Kenilworth Junior High School set off an M-1000 explosive in a school bathroom, causing a loud explosion that frightened students and prompted staff to temporarily evacuate the campus. Two students were later arrested in connection with the explosion, authorities said.

Harris said that after working with Petaluma police investigators, schools officials saw a connection between the explosion and the Kenilworth gun-threat rumors.

“We believe these rumors are directly linked to yesterday’s M-1000 firecracker incident,” he said in the Thursday statement. “Furthermore, we believe we have identified the student who is responsible for the threat and requested that PPD do a home wellness visit this evening. PPD just confirmed with my team that the family of the student we believe to be responsible for the threat was cooperative, and PPD feels confident these rumors regarding a possible school shooting are unsubstantiated.”

As to how the perception of a threat spread to the other three schools, “The rumor mill is alive and well,” Harris told the Argus-Courier.

