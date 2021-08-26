Do voters get a say in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds future?

An effort by Petaluma leaders to reimagine the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds could be derailed by decades-old laws that govern the use of voter-approved parklands, raising questions about the city’s authority to make sweeping changes at the sprawling, 55-acre property near the city’s downtown core.

The web of state laws and regulations now at the forefront of a push by fairgrounds supporters to preserve current uses at the site have played a central role in previous kerfuffles between city officials and the 4th District Agricultural Association, which operates the fairgrounds on a 50-year lease from the city.

City Attorney Eric Danly said his office plans a deep dive into what he called an “infinitely…complicated set of circumstances,” while arguing that there’s limited evidence for any legal requirement to keep the fairgrounds use intact. And the notion that any change in use would require voter approval is a misconception, Danly said.

But as that lease nears its expiration date Dec. 31, 2023, the site operator and its allies are tapping into those legal questions, and delving into the history of the fairgrounds site to seek recourse for what they fear are plans by city leaders to upend more than a century of tradition.

“I think it would really take somebody who understands real estate law,” said Sonoma County Farm Bureau Executive Director Tawny Tesconi. “But it does seem like there needs to be a little transparency about how that property is supposed to be used, and what was the intent of the voters a century ago.”

Petaluma bought the Kenilworth land, where the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds is located along East Washington Street, through a voter-approved bond measure in 1910. It came with a $20,000 price tag and a promise to use the land for “park purposes.”

Enforcement of those kinds of promises is ensured by a host of state laws, including California Government Code 38502, which says, in part, “…the question of abandonment of all or a part of the park and the sale or conveyance of the land shall first be submitted to, and approved by, the voters of the city…”

California Government Code 38440 requires a vote of the people before park use can be discontinues “regardless of how the parklands were acquired.”

Other sections of law detail how those elections are the be carried out.

For Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds CEO Allison Keaney, the plain meaning of the law is clear: Changes to fairgrounds use must be approved.

“My understanding is because the existence of this fair was created through a bond approved by voters many, many years ago, that changes of the use of the property need to also go before the voters.”

Former City Attorney Lawrence Close cited the same law in a March 13, 1978, letter to the fairgrounds operator in justifying the Petaluma’s opposition to the 4th District Agricultural Association’s plan to sublease portions of the property, a fight Petaluma would ultimately lose.

Today, Playland Paintball, Happy Hearts Preschool, Live Oak Charter School, Rebuilding Together Petaluma, the Petaluma Speedway, Java Hut, El Roy’s taco truck and Sonoma County Airport Express all lease space at the fairgrounds, contributing crucial revenue for the fair operator.

Since voters approved the purchase of the property, portions of the 55-acre site have been carved off to make room for a swim center, a skate park and the Petaluma Regional Library.

As lease extension talks are set to commence, a host of potential uses have bubbled up, including housing, hospitality, event center space, commercial space, sports fields, a relocated city hall and even police and fire services.

City leaders said the key to unlocking those future uses without violating existing law is the word “park.”

“A fairgrounds is a park use, but it’s not the only park use,” said Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy.

Danly agreed, saying arguments from fair supporters misconstrue the true nature of the law. At some point 100 years ago, Danly said, someone decided an annual fair was a “park use.”

“The people that are intending to argue that based on the bond issuance to acquire the land that that requires the fair use to continue are mistaken,” Danly said. “If it requires any use to continue, it’s a park use.”

Because Petaluma is a so-called charter city, Danly said it’s not clear that the state laws even apply.

Assuming they do, though, Healy said he wouldn’t support going to voters for approval because he wouldn’t support non-park uses at the site. Healy specifically said he wouldn’t support repurposing all or parts of the property for housing or as the future site of a rebuilt city hall.

Tesconi said if there were a simple vote related to keeping the fairgrounds use at the site, the status quo would win.

Danly said he can’t think of a more important asset to the community, and said part of his job is to give the Petaluma City Council the flexibility to shape the future of the fairgrounds site.

“One of my main jobs is identifying and preserving options for the council so that they have as much latitude as possible in pursuing what’s best for the community – and this is a prime example,” Danly said.

