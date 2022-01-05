Dodd introduces energy resilience bill

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill Tuesday to help California reduce its reliance on carbon-emitting generators during power outages by empowering local governments to plan for the use of clean energy resources, with a priority on low-income communities.

“Not only have recent power outages cost California billions of dollars, but emissions from backup generators have exacted a heavy toll on our environment,” Dodd said in a news release. “I want to prioritize development of clean energy sources, especially in low-income communities, so we minimize the environmental threat and keep the lights on for everyone.”

Senate Bill 833, also called the Community Energy Resilience Act, calls for the creation of a technical assistance and grant program administered by the California Energy Commission to help local governments develop clean energy resilience plans, leveraging the substantial related investments that have already been made by the CEC.

The bill enables local governments to collaborate with utilities in planning community-scale energy infrastructure such as solar panels and battery storage so that communities are deciding what facilities remain energized during a crisis.

Dodd’s proposal is backed by a coalition of environmental, community and industry advocates including the California State Association of Counties.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.