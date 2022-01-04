Subscribe

Dodd, state officials to host town hall on housing

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 4, 2022, 9:36AM
North Bay Sen. Bill Dodd is set to team up with a pair of California officials to host a virtual town hall next week to discuss housing in the state.

Dodd, D-Napa, will host the town hall at 6 p.m. Jan. 11. It will feature California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Gustavo Velasquez, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Ma is a longtime champion of bonds and tax credits for affordable housing.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

