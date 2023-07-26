A Petaluma resident who lit herself on fire inside her vehicle last month died soon afterwards from her injuries. This week, animal control authorities report that her four dachshunds — who were pulled from the burning vehicle by police officers along with their owner — are doing well and recovering from the burns they suffered.

The horrific incident occurred late Sunday, June 18, after Petaluma police were called to the 400 block of E Street in response to “reoccurring complaints” from neighbors concerned about an SUV that was parked there.

The vehicle belonged to Ember Leona, an unhoused Petaluma resident who was immobilized on E Street after her SUV — which was also effectively her home — broke down, according to friends who spoke with the Argus-Courier afterward.

After locating the SUV, officers said they found its windows were completely covered, with Leona inside and refusing to communicate with them. The officers stepped away briefly but, upon returning, found the driver-side window was now uncovered, revealing Leona in the front seat with a container full of gasoline in her lap.

Leona then sparked a lighter and caused the gasoline to ignite, police said, causing them to scramble to break the windows and rescue her and the four dogs.

Leona suffered serious burns and was transported to the Bothin Burn Center at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, authorities said, where she died from her injuries two days later.

Three of the four dogs were also burned by the fire. But Mark Scott, executive director of North Bay Animal Services, said earlier this week that they are receiving ongoing care and healing from their injuries.

“Despite the severity of their burns and the traumatic experience they endured, the dogs – NuNu, LoLo, and Odin – continue to display an incredible spirit and remain determined to overcome their challenges,” Scott said.

Odin was admitted to a veterinary hospital and has received around-the-clock care, he said. NuNu and LoLo were less badly injured, and have been placed in foster care together. Their conditions are still being monitored.

Michelle Miller, a friend of Leona’s, wrote the Argus-Courier a week later to share memories and impressions about her.

“She was trans and had some issues but was happily working for the Petaluma Downtown Streets Team,” which is where Miller met her, she said.

“She was very intelligent, played guitar, wrote songs and I have four of her wonderful drawings of NuNu the mother of her three (other) dachshunds. Ember had been living in her SUV for awhile but was making it work. Her phone broke and she refused to get a new one. She used to go to the Petaluma library next to the park every day after 5 p.m. and I would play with the dogs and we really enjoyed each other's company.”

Like many of Leona’s friends and acquaintances, Miller was dismayed by her sudden and tragic end, including its effect on her dogs.

“They were her life and I'm shocked and devastated that she would do what she did. She must have felt so stuck and depressed,” Miller said.

Luckily, according to the North Bay Animal Shelter, the dogs are on the mend.

“The recovery of these dogs will be gradual, and they will continue to require ongoing support and medical attention,” Scott said. “We remain committed to providing them with the best possible care throughout their recovery journey.”

The fourth dog, whose name is Thorina, was not injured and has been given to a family member of Leona.

“We are relieved to know that the pup is now in a loving environment where they can receive the care and attention they need during this difficult time,” Scott said.

Scott described NuNu, LoLo and Odin as “the embodiment of resilience and joy.”

“Each time they come in for their treatments, their tails are wagging vigorously, seeking love and affection from anyone present,” Scott said. “Their unwavering spirit serves as an inspiration to everyone involved in their recovery.”

North Bay Animal Services said people can donate to the dogs’ care by going to northbayanimalservices.org/ways-to-give.