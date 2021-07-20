Dominican grad’s goal is to work for the college

The end comes eventually for all high school athletes. St. Vincent High School graduate Mathew Kodweis has found a way to prolong his participation even as he nears the end of earning his college masters degree.

He no longer runs cross country, plays basketball or golfs in high school events. Kodweis is spending the summer as campus operations assistant manager for the college’s summer camps for first through seventh graders.

The experience has opened even another avenue for the Petaluma native to pursue his ultimate goal of working for the college he has grown to love.

The 21-year-old has several paths to achieving his goal of working for the college. He majored in history, but during his sophomore year declared a minor in business administration which allowed him to pursue his MBA at the Barowsky School of Business. He now has another avenue through his association with the athletic department and involvement in the summer camps.

Dominican offers a multi-sport camp that introduces youngsters to a variety of sports including basketball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis and Ultimate Frisbee; along with specialized camps for more skilled young athletes in specific sports.

Kodweis does a bit of everything at the camps from actively coaching to setting up for drills and events. Last week, he was charged with being the camp director which included everything from pre-camp planning to overseeing activities.

“I love it,” he said of working with the young sports campers. “The kids bring a lot of energy. You never get bored.”

Kodweis played football, basketball and golf in his freshman year at St. Vincent and then traded football for cross country for the next three years.

“I really love basketball,” he said.

His love for the court led him to coaching youth AAU teams.

“Potentially I could coach a high school team,” he said. “We will have to see what happens.”

Right now, his No. 1 goal is to remain at Dominican after he completes his MBA this week.

“I love Dominican,” he said. “I love the campus setting and the people. I would love to give back to work at the school.”

As a high school graduate of academically respected St. Vincent, Kodweis was considering several schools when a chance meeting with a friendly Dominican student on a tour of the campus led to a long discussion about the College and the Petaluman’s ultimate decision to attend the San Rafael college.

Like all his experiences at Dominican, Kodweis even found a silver lining in spending most of last year studying remotely.

“At first it was difficult,” he said. “The professors and students did not know how to adapt. Once the professors got a handle on virtual learning it became a lot easier. I do well on my own, so it worked well for me.”

Kodweis attended public schools at Sonoma Mountain and Kenilworth Junior High before moving to St. Vincent High School and then on to Dominican.