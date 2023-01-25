Donner Avenue, on Sonoma’s east side, is described by Realtors as “one of the most coveted, tree-lined, peaceful streets” in town. These days, those who can afford to buy a home there might say they’ve “arrived.” But Donner Avenue’s origin story gives a whole different meaning to the idea of arrival.

In the spring of 1846 nearly five hundred wagons departed from Independence, Missouri, bound for California. Among the emigrants were George and Tamsen Donner and their daughters. The older two, Elitha and Leanna, were from a previous marriage. The younger three, Frances, Georgia, and Eliza, were between three and six years old, with Eliza being the youngest.

After a late start in May and many delays, the eighty-some people in the Donner Party reached the Sierra’s eastern slope in October, only to be blocked by early snow just a hundred miles from their destination. Today, Interstate 80 skirts their campsite near Donner Lake near Lake Tahoe. It can still be a rough place in the winter — heavy snow recently closed the route again, though only for a matter of hours after winter weather slammed California.

The party built crude shelters. In November, an eight-day blizzard made the situation desperate. Out of food, they were reduced to making ox hide soup and catching mice. In December, seventeen people, not including the Donners, fashioned makeshift snowshoes and set out for Sutter’s Fort. Only seven made it. Some survivors resorted to cannibalism, as did some of those at the lake.

Soon after they reached Sutter’s Fort, a rescue party was sent out. The “First Relief,” as it was called, brought back twenty-one people, including the older Donner girls, Elitha and Leanna. Word about the situation spread throughout California. Mariano Vallejo organized a second rescue party which reached the lake on March first and rescued seventeen more. Two weeks later, Eliza, Georgia and Frances Donner were rescued in the “Third Relief.” Tamsen Donner stayed behind to care for her injured husband.

By May the five girls learned that their parents died.

In June, fourteen-year-old Elitha married and moved to a ranch with her two older sisters. Eliza and Georgia were taken in by the Brunners, a childless older couple who soon moved from Sutter Fort’s to Sonoma, where they lived along what is now Donner Avenue.

Eliza later recalled how Willie McCracken, whom she “had seen on the plains, and known at Sutter’s Fort,” appeared at school in Sonoma one day: “I nudged Georgia, and asked her if I hadn’t better roll him the little knot of dried apples that grandma (Mrs. Brunner) had put in the basket for my lunch. She said, yes … So I wiggled the basket from under the seat with my foot, and soon my bit of hospitality was on its way to the friend I was glad to see again.”

Eliza and Georgia lived in Sonoma for seven years. Eliza eventually married and moved away. But young as she was at the time at the time of the tragedy, the experience left its mark. Throughout her life, she carried a crust of bread in her pocket, just in case. Even seventy years afterwards, at a memorial ceremony at Donner Lake, she was too overcome to speak.

That long drive home from Tahoe, through snow and holiday traffic, following the same route Eliza followed? It truly seems like nothing.