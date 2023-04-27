The Petaluma Spring Antique Faire is Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Booths will be located on 4th Street, Kentucky Street, Western Avenue and in the A Street parking lot behind the Petaluma Historical Museum.

There was a time – all the way back in 2022, and for 36 years before that – when Petaluma’s annual Spring Antique Faire would happen the day after Butter and Egg Days. That meant two big back-to-back events, making for one very full weekend.

This year, for the first time, organizers decided to give each event a little breathing space, which is why the 2023 Antique Faire is this Sunday, April 30, a full eight days after last weekend’s Butter and Egg activities. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sprawling open-air extravaganza – one of the largest of its kind in Northern California, with hundreds of antique vendors from all over California and beyond – transforms the downtown into one gargantuan marketplace. The fair sets up on Kentucky and Fourth streets, in the A Street Parking Lot, and on Western Avenue, shutting off those streets to vehicle traffic until Sunday evening.

Conceived as a celebration of the rich history of Petaluma’s downtown area – which is itself recognized by the National Registry of Historic Downtowns as an important piece of U.S. history – the event is organized and sponsored by the Petaluma Downtown Association, a nonprofit that promotes downtown business.

As stated on the Downtown Association’s webpage for the event, “Antiques and history together create this uniquely Petaluma experience.” While genuine antiques, collectibles, and vintage items will be on display everywhere, new items and recent handcrafts are not allowed.

With the weather expected to be warm and sunny, attendees are advised to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated, and to pack some sunblock – the better for walking and standing in downtown Petaluma while sorting through whatever furniture, lamps, toys, lunchboxes, jewelry, posters, books, rugs, art or rare finds visitors happen to uncover.

The Spring Antique Fair is one of two held in Petaluma each year. This year’s Fall Antique Faire is slated for Sunday, Sept. 24.