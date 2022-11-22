Downtown Petaluma gears up for shopping spree weekend

As local shoppers get ready to scope out the perfect holiday gift for their loved ones, Petaluma businesses are eagerly preparing to open their doors on one of the busiest spending weekends of the year.

“We’re seeing people come back and that’s a good thing,” said Onita Pellegrini, CEO of the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want them to come down and have a good time – have lunch or a cup of coffee somewhere, get some shopping in, see Santa, go through downtown. That’s what makes Petaluma special.”

Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, said while it may be more convenient to shop online, Small Business Saturday – a day-after alternative to the crush of big box stores – presents a fun opportunity to show support for local shops, and keep businesses in town “vibrant and alive.”

“Downtown Petaluma is a joy to experience – the walkability, great restaurants, cafes, spas and so much more makes shopping much more enjoyable,” McCusker said.

While McCusker wasn’t able to provide numbers on how many in-person shoppers the city welcomed last Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, she said that among the most popular independently owned stores for buying holiday gifts in Petaluma include Copperfields Books, Splendid Little Shoppe, Boho Bungalow, Field Works, Toy B Ville, Robinder Unsworth, Heebee Jeebe, In the Making, Spiral Jewelry, Marisa’s Fantasia, McEvoy Ranch Warehouse Outlet and Sonoma Spice Queen.

As for Small Business Saturday, McCusker said the Petaluma Downtown Association is hosting a kick-off event on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the River Plaza Shopping Center that includes Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival via a Lind Marine tugboat on the Petaluma River.

The Christmas couple will make their way across the parking lot to their festive tent outside Taps Restaurant, where they’ll be available for photos. Additionally, there will be a giveaway of 100 free “Small Shop” shopping bags containing incentives from a variety of local businesses.

A list of local antique gift shops to check out this year in Petaluma can be found online at visitpetaluma.com. For residents looking to give sweet or savory gifts from local restaurants, wine and coffee shops, and more, a variety of merchants and holiday deals can be found at shoppetaluma.com.

The Petaluma Premium Outlets outlet mall, located at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N., will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, where residents can get deals of up to 65% off. The mall will also be hosting special Santa appearances between noon and 2 p.m. every Saturday in the month of December.

East Washington Place, which is home to larger stores like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta and more, is also a Petaluma shopping favorite. And to officially kick off the holiday season, the shopping center will host a celebration between 2 and 4 p.m. Nov. 27 near the Style Bar. The event will include free photos, balloon prizes, a caroler performance and holiday-themed treats, according to the shopping center website.

Sweet Deals in Petaluma for Small Business Saturday Refill Mercantile 6 Petaluma Blvd. N. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free custom Swedish dish cloths and tote bags while supplies last. All local products will be 10% off. The Hunter and the Bird 6 Petaluma Blvd. N. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ⁠ 10% off Chick City clothing line for kids and adults. Jupiter Petaluma 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 10% off pantry and food gift items. Will offer sugar cookie and eggnog refreshments. Passeggiata Style 7 Western Ave. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.⁠ Will have a Carol Singalong and Holiday Shopping Open House with homemade cookies and sparkling cider. Carol singing at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Estuary 120 Petaluma Blvd. N. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.⁠ Will have gift bags for the first 20 purchases, with two of them including $50 gift cards. Photos with Mrs. Claus are 12-3 p.m. on the back deck on Water Street. Sonoma Spice Queen 9 4th St. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 10% off their whole store. First 20 customers get a free gift bag and other goodies offered.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.