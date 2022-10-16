Downtown Petaluma post office renamed for former Rep. Lynn Woolsey

Dozens gathered outside the downtown Petaluma post office building Friday to pay homage to former U.S. Rep. Lynn Woolsey, a pioneering lawmaker after whom the historic building has been officially renamed.

“As you can see from this crowd here, Lynn Woolsey has many admirers from across the city and across the state,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, in kicking off the event. He was joined by fellow U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who also spoke glowingly of the woman whose 20-year career in Congress was described as highly effective and a hard act to follow.

As a member of Congress, the Petaluma Democrat “was a fierce, fierce promoter, she was a fierce adversary, she was a fierce advocate,” Thompson said, but she always fought “on the side of the angels.” Woolsey was credited throughout the late-morning ceremony for her work promoting childcare, conservation, healthy meals in schools, safety net programs and other progressive causes.

“When she left, it took two guys to fill her shoes,” Thompson joked, referring to himself and Huffman.

The only downside to an otherwise joyous event was the absence of the 84-year-old Woolsey herself, who had fallen the day before and was unable to attend. She was fine, her daughter Amy Critchett said, just not feeling well enough to go out.

Critchett then read aloud a letter from her mother, which stated, “Thank you, I’m truly honored. But believe me, I didn’t do it alone.” Woolsey also noted in her letter that “Some of my favorite supporters were the letter carriers,” sparking a round of applause.

A plaque with her name, presented during the ceremony, will remain on display inside the building’s marble foyer.

Critchett said it was appropriate for the historic building to be renamed after her mother, as the post office was an important part of her family’s life since moving to B Street in 1971.

Lynn Woolsey was born in Seattle and moved to the North Bay as a young adult. As a single mother she struggled to make ends meet and finish her education, but eventually she remarried and was elected to the Petaluma City Council. In 1993, she made a successful run for Congress, replacing Barbara Boxer, and held the seat until stepping down in 2013.

Huffman, Woolsey’s successor, said she was the “first former welfare mom” ever to serve in Congress. Her humble background made her a champion of progressive ideals, he said.

“Speaker Pelosi often called Lynn the conscience of the Congress,” Huffman said. She remained true to her ideals, he said, because “She never forgot the hardships that she faced.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.